Cooper Beebe heads four Kansas State football players invited to NFL Scouting Combine

All-America offensive lineman Cooper Beebe is one of four former Kansas State football players invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, according to a list released Tuesday by the league.

Other former Wildcats slated to participate in the four-day event, scheduled for Feb. 29 to March 3 at Lucas Oli Stadium in Indianapolis, are tight end Ben Sinnott, offensive tackle KT Leveston and defensive end Khalid Duke, who is listed as a linebacker.

It is the second straight year that four Wildcats have received invitations to the annual event, which serves as a showcase for players entering the NFL Draft.

Beebe, a 6-foot-4, 335-pound senior from Kansas City, Kansas, was a consensus All-American in 2023 and voted Big 12 offensive lineman of the year each of the past two seasons by the league's coaches. He gave up five sacks in 51 career games and one in his last 42.

Related: Kansas State football's Cooper Beebe repeats as Big 12 offensive lineman of the year

Related: Kansas State football tight end Ben Sinnott opts out of bowl game to enter NFL Draft

Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (34) drives through Kansas defenders during the Sunflower Showdown game last November at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.

Sinnott, a 6-4, 245-pound redshirt junior, left K-State tied for the school tight end record with 10 touchdown catches, plus ranked third with 82 catches and fourth with 1,138 receiving yards, all in three seasons. He was a two-time All-Big 12 pick and started all 12 regular-season games in 2023 with 49 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns before opting out of the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Leveston, a 6-5, 337-pound super-senior, started the past two seasons at left tackle and was an all-conference honorable mention selection by league coaches both years. At the end of the season, he was selected to play in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Duke, a 6-4, 246-pound senior moved from linebacker to defensive end in 2023 and recorded 19 tackles, including eight for loss, with six sacks. He was an All-Big 12 second-team selection.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Four Kansas State football players invited to NFL Scouting Combine