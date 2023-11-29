Kansas State football's Cooper Beebe repeats as Big 12 offensive lineman of the year

Cooper Beebe had multiple reasons for passing up the 2023 NFL Draft and returning to the Kansas State football team for one more season.

In addition to joining the other four starters on the offensive line for one last go-round, he wanted to help younger brother Camden, a 2023 Wildcat recruit, transition to the college game.

And then there was his legacy, which Beebe helped cement Wednesday when he was named to the Big 12 all-conference first team for a third straight year by the league's coaches while repeating as offensive lineman of the year.

"I haven't really talked about this a lot, but one of the reasons also I came back is because I want to put myself in contention for the K-State Ring of Honor," Beebe said in late May during a stop on the annual Catbacker Tour. "I have high hopes for myself, and seeing all the signs and stuff in the indoor (Shamrock Practice Facility), and I think to myself, 'Why not me?'

"So that's one of the things I want to achieve. I'm trying to be a consensus All-American this year and see if I can put my name in that conversation."

Kansas State senior offensive lineman cooper Beebe (50) keeps Kansas' Devin Phillips (40) at bay during the Sunflower Showdown on Nov. 18 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Beebe, a 6-foot-4, 335-pound senior from Kansas City, Kansas, was joined on the first team by tight end Ben Sinnott. The Wildcats also had four second team picks with quarterback Will Howard, defensive end Khalid Duke, linebacker Austin Moore and safety Kobe Savage.

As for Beebe, he has taken his game to another level this year, as evidenced by his selection as one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy. He also is well on his way to becoming the first offensive lineman in K-State's Ring of Honor and projects as a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sinnott, a 6-4, 245-pound junior from Waterloo, Iowa, was picked by the coaches as a fullback, but spent most of his time at tight end. He was one of Howard's favorite targets, finishing second on the team with 49 catches and first in receiving yards with 676.

"He's a dude," Howard said of Sinnott after he caught 10 passes for 136 yards against Iowa State in last Saturday's regular-season finale. "He's un-guardable, I'm telling you."

Howard, a senior from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, started every game for the Wildcats, completing 61.9% of his passes for 2,643 yards and 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He announced earlier this week that he is transferring for his fifth year and will not participate in K-State's bowl game.

Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott (34) drives through Kansas defenders during the Nov. 18 Sunflower Showdown at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Duke, a senior from Atlanta who switched from linebacker to defensive end this year, led the Wildcats with six sacks and was second in tackles for loss with eight this season. Moore led the team in tackles for loss with 12 and was second in tackles with 59.

Savage was third on the team with 57 tackles and tied for the team lead with three interceptions.

The Wildcats also had numerous players receive honorable mention from the coaches. They were:

Punter Jack Blumer, wide receiver/kick returner Phillip Brooks, running back DJ Giddens, center Hayden Gillum, quarterback Avery Johnson as offensive freshman of the year candidate, cornerback Will Lee, offensive tackle KT Leveston, defensive end Brendan Mott, cornerback Jacob Parrish, special teams player of the year finalist Seth Porter, linebacker Desmond Purnell, linebacker Austin Romaine as defensive freshman of the year candidate, nose tackle Uso Seumalo, safety Marques Sigle, kicker Chris Tennant, running back Treshaun Ward and offensive tackle Carver Willis.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football lineman Cooper Beebe adds another big 12 honor