Kansas State football offensive lineman Cooper Beebe adds historic All-America honor

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe returned to school for his senior year in part to cement his legacy as one of the Wildcats' all-time greats.

Mission accomplished.

Beebe, a four-year starter, made history Thursday when he became the first offensive lineman and 12th Wildcat all time to achieve consensus All-America status. He accomplished the feat with his inclusion on the Football Coaches Association of America (AFCA) first team.

Beebe, a 6-foot-4, 335-pounder from Piper High School in Kansas City, Kansas, also is the first Wildcat to receive unanimous Consensus All-America honors for his selection by all organizations that comprise the team — Associated Press, AFCA, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and Walter Camp Foundation — since Terence Newman in 2002.

Related: Kansas State football offensive lineman Cooper Beebe is no ordinary jack-of-all-trades

Kansas State senior offensive lineman cooper Beebe (50) keeps Kansas redshirt senior defensive lineman Devin Phillips (40) at bay during the second quarter of Saturday's Sunflower Showdown inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Beebe, a two-time Big 12 offensive lineman of the year and three-time first-team all-conference selection — at left tackle his sophomore year and left guard the past two — could have been an early-round pick in last year's NFL Draft but chose to return along with the other four starters on the offensive line. The extra season also allowed him to mentor younger brother Camden Beebe, a true freshman on this year's team.

"I haven't really talked about this a lot, but one of the reasons also I came back is because I want to put myself in contention for the K-State Ring of Honor," Beebe said in late May during a Catbacker Tour stop in Salina. "I have high hopes for myself, and seeing all the signs and stuff in the indoor (Shamrock Practice Facility), and I think to myself, 'Why not me?'

"So that's one of the things I want to achieve. I'm trying to be a consensus All-American this year and see if I can put my name in that conversation."

In addition to the five organizations that made up the Consensus team, Beebe was named first-team All-American by CBS Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, Pro Football Focus, Sports Illustrated and The Athletic. He also was K-State's first finalist for the Outland Trophy and one of 12 semifinalists for the Lombardi Award as well as one of 16 finalists for the Campbell Trophy.

Related: Cooper Beebe has gone from Kansas State football's 'Swiss Army knife' to All-American

Beebe has appeared in 50 games with 47 starts during his Wildcat career, which will conclude on Dec. 28 when K-State takes on North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida. He has been on the field for 3,056 career offensive snaps.

According to Pro Football Focus, Beebe has allowed five sacks in 1,450 career pass blocking snaps with four of them coming during his redshirt freshman season in 2020. He has surrendered one sack in his last 41 games.

Previous Wildcat players to claim consensus All-America recognition are David Allen, Chris Canty, Martin Gramatica, Tyler Lockett, Jaime Mendez, Jordy Nelson, Newman, Mark Simoneau, Gary Spani, Sean Snyder and Deuce Vaughn.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football lineman Cooper Beebe consensus All-American