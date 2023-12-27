Conner Harrell hoping to take advantage of opportunity at Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Wednesday’s clash with West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl will be the first game North Carolina quarterback Conner Harrell will start in his Tar Heels’ career. With Drake Maye opting out to go to the NFL, Harrell is stepping in and getting a big chance to prove he should be the starter in 2024.

North Carolina has already added a transfer quarterback in Max Johnson, who will battle Harrell for the starting job.

On Tuesday, Harrell talked to Tar Heel Illustrated at media day and told Andrew Jones he’s hoping to make the most of his opportunity:

“Definitely an opportunity for me. I need to take advantage of every one I get. I wouldn’t say I think about it too much. At the end of the day, I’ve just got to just go out there and execute the game plan. There’s a lot of outside stuff, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to do what we do in practice and just go out there playing and have fun.”

With Johnson coming in, this is a HUGE opportunity for Harrell ahead of Spring Practices and then training camp later on in the Summer. A good showing can go a long way on Wednesday.

