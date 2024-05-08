Is Commanders punter Tress Way giving his No. 5 to Jayden Daniels?

Tuesday morning, the airwaves in the DMV conveyed that the Commanders are releasing a video on Friday.

During the “Kevin Sheehan Show” on The Team 980, Sheehan and his producer, Denton Day, discussed the rumor that the Commanders are releasing a video on Friday. The video is said to consist of Tress Way and newly drafted quarterback Jayden Daniels. The logical conclusion is that the Commanders are about to issue Daniels his first Commanders jersey.

Daniels wore No. 5 at LSU, so it would not be surprising that the Heisman Trophy winner wishes to wear No. 5 during his NFL playing career as well.

Way earned the Washington punting job for the 2014 season and has maintained a strong hold on in each of the ten NFL seasons (2014-23). Way was issued the No. 5 jersey during his initial Washington season and has worn it all ten of his NFL seasons.

If Daniels were going to be issued a jersey other than No. 5, then why would Way be included in the video? Consequently, it appears Way has agreed to part with No. 5 after ten seasons, permitting Daniels to begin wearing No. 5 this 2024 season.

After all, in this case, we are talking about Tress Way. Way has demonstrated love to his fellow teammates, resulting in his being a true team leader. More importantly, Way has exhibited maturity in placing his NFL employment in proper perspective in his life.

The former Oklahoma Sooner recently declared during an interview with “Sports Spectrum” that making the Pro Bowl a second time did not necessarily fulfill his life. He talked of losing his life for Jesus’ sake and actually finding a truer significance in his life as a result.

Thus, it would not be a surprise to find Way gladly giving over his No. 5 jersey to the younger Daniels as a token of welcoming Daniels to the franchise and, more significantly, demonstrating a selfless love for his new teammate.

