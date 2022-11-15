Commanders promote 2 players to active roster ahead of Monday tilt vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders have depth concerns at linebacker with starter Cole Holcomb and his top backup, David Mayo, out for the Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

At running back, the Commanders are set with Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr., but third-down back J.D. McKissic will miss his second consecutive game.

As a result, the Commanders elevated a pair of players from the practice squad in veteran linebacker Nathan Gerry and second-year running back Jaret Patterson.

Gerry spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Eagles. He signed with the Commanders over the summer but was released with an injury settlement. He re-signed with Washington’s practice squad on Nov. 3.

Patterson spent his entire rookie year on Washington’s active roster last season. He was released during final cuts but quickly re-signed to the practice squad. He rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Washington strangely put running back Jonathan Williams on the inactive list and promoted Patterson. Williams could still be battling a knee injury, but he wasn’t on the injury report.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire