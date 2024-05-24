Commanders named team least likely to make headlines

For the past 25 years, no NFL team has found its way into the headlines more than the Washington Commanders. Before they were the Commanders, the Redskins and Football Team lived in the headlines — mainly for the wrong reasons.

That often had nothing to do with the team’s performance on the field. There were good moments, like in 2005, 2007, 2012, and 2015, but there were lots of losses and headlines outside of those years.

Most of those headlines were created by former owner Daniel Snyder. And even if Snyder’s name wasn’t in the headlines, the team was in the headlines due to the culture he created behind the scenes.

When Snyder sold the team to Josh Harris last year, Washington fans, both young and old, celebrated. After another bad season (4-13), Harris moved on from the last head coach Snyder hired (Ron Rivera).

Harris quickly hired the top general manager candidate available, Adam Peters, and gave him complete control. They hired Dan Quinn as head coach, who assembled a top-notch coaching staff, and Peters has done the same with the personnel department. Additionally, Washington is making elite hires everywhere, such as vice president of football initiatives Dave Gardi and senior vice president of football operations Brandon Sosna.

Peters has also revamped the roster, signing over 20 free agents, selecting nine players in the NFL draft, and signing 11 undrafted free agents.

It’s been a fun and busy offseason for Washington. Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently handed one superlative to all 16 NFC teams. His superlative for the Commanders: Team least likely to make headlines.

That’s good news.

Here’s his explanation:

In the post-Daniel Snyder era, the new ownership and front office in Washington has generally shied from doing splashy things or making the sort of high-profile decision the former team owner seemed to make and regret time after time during his two decades in charge. Whether that meant big-name free agents, coaches and executives or outlandish contracts, the Commanders seemed to operate in their own universe at times.

More:

When it came to personnel, the Commanders didn’t take a big swing and instead invested in bargain deals for a handful of veterans. Their biggest signing was former Quinn charge Dorance Armstrong, who had 21 sacks over the past three years in a situational role in Dallas. They plumbed the depths of the Panthers’ defense for Frankie Luvu and Jeremy Chinn, players who looked like potential Pro Bowlers at different times over the past few years. Running back Austin Ekeler and corner Michael Davis were meaningful parts of a playoff team in Los Angeles as recently as 2022. Their highest-profile signing was Bobby Wagner, whose one-year deal is as much about reestablishing the team’s culture as it is landing a valuable middle linebacker.

Washington’s highest-profile additions were Wagner and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. For Peters, it was about fielding a competitive team in 2024, adding some key pieces for the future and resetting the culture with one vision.

Washington fans should enjoy not being in the headlines for once.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire