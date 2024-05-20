Commanders officially hire Brandon Sosna senior vice president of football operations

Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network revealed that the Washington Commanders were expected to hire Detroit Lions executive Brandon Sosna for a high-ranking front office position.

On Monday, the Commanders officially confirmed the move, naming Sosna as the franchise’s new senior vice president of football operations.

Sosna will report directly to general manager Adam Peters and will be Washington’s lead contract negotiator. He will oversee multiple football operations departments, such as analytics, health and performance, and sports administration. He will also play a significant role in roster construction, the salary cap, and the CBA.

Peters released the following statement:

We are excited to welcome Brandon Sosna to the Washington Commanders. Brandon was a key addition to Brad Holmes’ staff in 2022 and played a vital role in assisting the Lions in their roster construction these past two seasons. His expertise on the salary cap and in contract negotiations along with his well-rounded skillset developed through his unique career across the NFL and collegiate athletics makes him a great fit for the front office we are building here in Washington. I’d like to thank the Detroit Lions organization and specifically, President Rod Wood who was first-class in how he handled the process of getting Brandon to Washington. Brandon is a home run hire, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the DMV.

Sosna, 31, is a fast riser in the NFL ranks, having spent the past two seasons with the Lions in a significant role under GM Brad Holmes. Before that, Sosna spent three seasons at USC and was instrumental in helping the Trojans move to the Big Ten.

Rob Rogers has been Washington’s top contract negotiator since 2020 and will likely be elsewhere next season.

Neil Stratton also reported that Ravens executive David Blackburn will also join Washington as the team’s new director of player personnel. Ben Standig of The Athletic initially reported the Commanders expected to hire Stratton.

David Blackburn is the latest impressive addition to the #Commanders front office. A 2021 BART List honoree, Blackburn spent 17 seasons in the highly regarded #Ravens front office, where he was Director of College Scouting in ’23. He’ll be the new Director of Player Personnel. — Neil Stratton (@InsideTheLeague) May 20, 2024

