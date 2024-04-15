Commanders hire Dave Gardi as senior vice president of football initiatives

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris continues to make big-time hires. On Monday, the Commanders named Dave Gardi, the senior vice president of football initiatives.

Gardi comes to Washington after working in the NFL offices for the last 21 years, including the past 10 years as the senior vice president of football operations.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters released a statement via the team’s website:

I’m excited to welcome Dave Gardi to the Washington Commanders. Dave has been one of the most highly regarded executives at the NFL League Office and is someone with an immense knowledge of the game. He will be an invaluable resource to our front office as we continue to usher in a new era of Washington Commanders football. It’s my pleasure to welcome Dave and his family to the DMV.

Gardi will handle in-game management duties for the Commanders, supporting the coaching staff and front office on compliance with NFL protocols, officiating trends and health and safety protocols.

Head coach Dan Quinn had the following statement:

Dave Gardi is one of the brightest minds in our league when it comes to football operations. He will be an incredible resource to the coaching staff as we prepare and plan for game days. Dave brings a unique perspective to our organization after working with the League Office for two decades. His addition makes our organization better across the board. I am thrilled to welcome Dave and his family to the DMV.

During his time at the league office, Gardi played a major role in developing policies and procedures to help control competitive balance and the integrity of the game.

Gardi played at Brown before receiving his law degree

