Here is the Commanders’ coaching staff for 2024

The Washington Commanders appear close to having a full coaching staff. New head coach Dan Quinn has assembled an impressive coaching staff over the past two weeks, adding three more names on Wednesday.

Washington hired Anthony Lynn, the former Chargers head coach and current 49ers assistant head coach and running backs coach, to coach running backs and lead the running game. Additionally, the Commanders hired Tom Donatell (defensive backs) and Darryl Tapp (defensive line) to complete the staff.

From all indications, everyone around the NFL believes Quinn has hired an elite staff. Washington hired two former head coaches and three former coordinators (four, if you count special teams coach Larry Izzo). There were concerns about some positions, and the Commanders alleviated those concerns by layering them with another tremendous hire.

Washington returns four coaches from last season’s staff, including franchise legend Ryan Kerrigan.

Here is the Commanders’ 2024 coaching staff.

Note: We will add anyone Washington announces that isn’t on this list.

Dan Quinn, head coach

Head coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Dan Quinn

Kliff Kingsbury, offensive coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Kliff Kingsbury

Joe Whitt Jr., defensive coordinator

"Great teacher and coach that players can trust..hard to find that combo" Get to know DC Joe Whitt Jr. ⤵️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 8, 2024

Joe Whitt Jr.

Larry Izzo, special teams coordinator

Seattle Seahawks special teams coordinator Larry Izzo (L) and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (M) argue with umpire Clay Martin (19). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Larry Izzo

Brian Johnson, pass game coordinator?

Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Johnson’s role has yet to be determined, although it’s believed to be as the offensive pass game coordinator.

Tavita Pritchard, quarterbacks coach

Washington Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard (M) talks to Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) and quarterback Jacoby Brissett (12). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Pritchard returns for his second season as Washington’s quarterback coach.

Bobby Johnson, offensive line coach

Former New York Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson.

Bobby Johnson

Anthony Lynn, running backs coach and run game coordinator

Anthony Lynn of the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Anthony Lynn

David Raih, tight ends coach

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receivers coach David Raih. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

David Raih

Bobby Engram, wide receivers coach

Washington Commanders wide receivers coach Bobby Engram (L) talks with former Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (R). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Engram returns for his second season as Washington’s wide receivers coach.

Darryl Tapp, defensive line

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, left, performs a drill with assistant defensive line coach Darryl Tapp. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) ORG XMIT: FXN124

Darryl Tapp

Sharrif Floyd, assistant defensive line coach

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) reaches around assistant defensive line coach Sharrif Floyd. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Shariff Floyd

Ken Norton Jr., linebackers coach

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr.,. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Donatell, defensive backs coach

Los Angeles Chargers secondary coach Tom Donatell during practice at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Donatell

Ryan Kerrigan, assistant linebackers coach/pass rush specialist

Washington Commanders assistant defensive line coach Ryan Kerrigan. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Kerrigan returns for his third season as an assistant coach with Washington.

Jason Simmons, defensive passing game coordinator

#Commanders are hiring #Raiders defensive pass-game coordinator Jason Simmons for the same role, per source. Simmons has helped develop young corners Jaire Alexander, Donte Jackson and Jack Jones over the years. Raiders ranked ninth in scoring defense last year. pic.twitter.com/2d3gpWMAya — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 8, 2024

Jason Simmons

John Pagano, senior defensive assistant

Former Denver Broncos outside linebackers coach John Pagano. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

John Pagano

Shane Toub, offensive quality control

Washington Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Toub returns for a second season as a quality control coach.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire