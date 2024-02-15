Here is the Commanders’ coaching staff for 2024
The Washington Commanders appear close to having a full coaching staff. New head coach Dan Quinn has assembled an impressive coaching staff over the past two weeks, adding three more names on Wednesday.
Washington hired Anthony Lynn, the former Chargers head coach and current 49ers assistant head coach and running backs coach, to coach running backs and lead the running game. Additionally, the Commanders hired Tom Donatell (defensive backs) and Darryl Tapp (defensive line) to complete the staff.
From all indications, everyone around the NFL believes Quinn has hired an elite staff. Washington hired two former head coaches and three former coordinators (four, if you count special teams coach Larry Izzo). There were concerns about some positions, and the Commanders alleviated those concerns by layering them with another tremendous hire.
Washington returns four coaches from last season’s staff, including franchise legend Ryan Kerrigan.
Here is the Commanders’ 2024 coaching staff.
Note: We will add anyone Washington announces that isn’t on this list.
Dan Quinn, head coach
Kliff Kingsbury, offensive coordinator
Joe Whitt Jr., defensive coordinator
"Great teacher and coach that players can trust..hard to find that combo"
Get to know DC Joe Whitt Jr. ⤵️
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 8, 2024
Larry Izzo, special teams coordinator
Brian Johnson, pass game coordinator?
Johnson’s role has yet to be determined, although it’s believed to be as the offensive pass game coordinator.
Tavita Pritchard, quarterbacks coach
Pritchard returns for his second season as Washington’s quarterback coach.
Bobby Johnson, offensive line coach
Anthony Lynn, running backs coach and run game coordinator
David Raih, tight ends coach
Bobby Engram, wide receivers coach
Bobby Engram returns for his second season as Washington’s wide receivers coach.
Darryl Tapp, defensive line
Sharrif Floyd, assistant defensive line coach
Ken Norton Jr., linebackers coach
Tom Donatell, defensive backs coach
Ryan Kerrigan, assistant linebackers coach/pass rush specialist
Ryan Kerrigan returns for his third season as an assistant coach with Washington.
Jason Simmons, defensive passing game coordinator
#Commanders are hiring #Raiders defensive pass-game coordinator Jason Simmons for the same role, per source.
Simmons has helped develop young corners Jaire Alexander, Donte Jackson and Jack Jones over the years. Raiders ranked ninth in scoring defense last year. pic.twitter.com/2d3gpWMAya
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 8, 2024
John Pagano, senior defensive assistant
Shane Toub, offensive quality control
Shane Toub returns for a second season as a quality control coach.