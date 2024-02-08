Commanders expected to hire former Eagles OC Brian Johnson to prominent role

The Washington Commanders continue to fill out their staff under new head coach Dan Quinn and their latest hire comes from a division rival. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Commanders are expected to hire former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson to a prominent role on Quinn’s staff.

Johnson was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator for one year in 2023 after being their quarterbacks coach in 2021 and 2022. Prior to that, he was the Florida Gators’ offensive coordinator in 2020 and coached their quarterbacks from 2018-2019.

This will only be Johnson’s second team in the NFL and while it’s unclear what his role will be in Washington, Fowler indicates it’ll be an important one.

The #Commanders are expected to hire former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson to a prominent offensive staff role, per source. Johnson, who guided Philly’s offense last year, interviewed for several head coaching jobs this cycle. pic.twitter.com/iNsR8TMkEE — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire