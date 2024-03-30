Commanders adviser Rick Spielman thinks Drake Maye will go before Jayden Daniels

Rick Spielman is a longtime NFL executive who most recently spent 10 seasons as the general manager of the Minnesota Vikings. Since his firing in 2022, Spielman has mostly worked in the media, covering the NFL draft and other topics.

However, in January, Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris revealed in a statement that he had hired Spielman to serve on an advisory committee along with two-time NBA executive of the year Bob Myers. The purpose was to help Harris identify a new general manager.

The Commanders quickly hired 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters, considered by most to be the top candidate for anyone with a GM opening. From there, Washington’s advisory committee, now with Peters, began a coaching search that saw Dan Quinn emerge as the Commanders’ new head coach.

We later learned of Spielman’s role in identifying GM candidates for Harris.

With the NFL draft less than one month away, the Commanders pick No. 2 overall, where they are expected to select a quarterback. USC’s Caleb Williams is likely heading to Chicago at No. 1, meaning Washington is set to choose between Drake Maye (North Carolina) and Jayden Daniels (LSU).

Daniels and Maye had their pro days this week. By all accounts, it went well for both passers. The Commanders were well represented at both pro days, with Peters, Quinn, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and Lance Newmark in attendance. Peters and Quinn were spotted talking to both quarterbacks, while Kingsbury spent plenty of time with North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

What did Spielman think of Maye and Daniels?

On his “With the First Pick” podcast, Spielman was impressed with both quarterbacks, but believes Maye will be drafted ahead of Daniels.

“No, I do believe Drake will go first,” Spielman said. “We watched them back to back.”

Spielman reiterated his stance when his co-host, Ryan Wilson, brought up Spielman’s text to Wilson during Maye’s pro day, in which Spielman said, “You’re crazy if you think Jayden is going before Drake.”

Here’s the clip.

Rick Spielman believes Drake Maye will go first before Jayden (h/t @FredHam71753742 ) @picksixpod pic.twitter.com/q4FwL5YsrY — obvlon (@obvlon) March 28, 2024

Spielman also tweeted out the following on his X account:

Overall Drake Maye had a very good pro day. Settled down after a few errant throws early outside the numbers but was very impressive with his deep ball accuracy. It will be a tough call on who comes off the board after Caleb Williams. — Rick Spielman (@spielman_rick) March 28, 2024

He tweeted the following after Daniels’ pro day:

Jayden Daniels threw the ball extremely well although he missed a few deep shots. Malik Nabers put on a show. Don’t be surprised if he is the first WR off the board ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr — Rick Spielman (@spielman_rick) March 27, 2024

So, what does this mean? Ultimately, nothing, but we don’t know Spielman’s current status with the Commanders. We do know he is not involved with Washington’s draft preparation. Peters is over personnel. Spielman was only hired to be an advisor and it’s uncertain if that role is ongoing.

It is interesting to hear his viewpoints for multiple reasons. One, he’s a longtime NFL general manager. Secondly, he was in Washington’s building. No one knows if Spielman and Peters ever discussed draft prospects.

Spielman’s thoughts are interesting, for sure, but what Adam Peters thinks is what matters the most, and, he isn’t about to reveal his preference.

