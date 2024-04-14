Columbus enjoys day two of the Best Ranger Competition

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Columbus was invited to share in the action of the second day of the Best Ranger Competition Saturday, April 13.

At A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium the Rangers who were competing pushed each other to complete the challenges ahead of them. Little did they know they were inspiring those around them.

WRBL had the chance to speak with a soldier who is currently in basic training that attended the event with his peers.

“It’s pretty inspiring so far. Ranger School is something that I think most of us in the Battalion want to do, so it’s pretty inspiring and motivating for us to be out here today.” Spc. Charles, basic trainee.

Charles’ drill sergeant also weighed on the competition.

“I’ve actually never been able to watch a ranger competition. I’ve only seen them post on Facebook and everything, so they are able to see what they do. It’s beneficial for us because hopefully after. I’m trying to earn the coveted tab as well, but also the trainees are able to see what it takes to be an actual Ranger.” Staff Sgt. Mclauglin

The competition is a two-person team race that is over 60 miles on foot with equipment weighing nearly 80 pounds in a series of spectator friendly events. Twenty-three teams entered day 2 of the Best Ranger Competition – all vying for the number one spot.

The competition is a showcase of toughness. Rangers ran with sandbags and climbed up walls all while inspiring those watching like a soldier who completed fourteen weeks of training and his drill sergeant. However, some spectators have their favorites.

Local kids in attendance said they liked watching the Rangers zipline, climb and throw axes.

While other spectators who served in the Ranger Regiment see the competition from a slightly different perspective as they watch a new generation of Rangers compete for first.

“These two boys that are working together to accomplish this task will be lifelong friends. And just like Rangering. Us Rangers forever. I meet a fellow Ranger on the street were best buddies immediately because we struggled the same struggles and made it through those struggles. “ Matthew Donahue, U.S. Army Ranger Veteran

The 40th Best Ranger Competition will conclude with a buddy run ending at the National Infantry Museum on Sunday, April 14. An awards ceremony will be held Monday morning.

