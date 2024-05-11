Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati live stream: Can you watch for free?

It’s Rivalry Week in MLS, which means time for another edition of “Hell is Real,” as the Columbus Crew host FC Cincinnati at Lower.com Field. Though the rivalry isn’t necessarily an old one, this showdown between the league’s two Ohio-based clubs has quickly morphed into one of the game’s most heated and entertaining matchups.

The match starts at 7:45 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1. But if you’re looking to watch MLS action live online without cable, we’ve found several different ways you can watch a live stream of tonight’s “Hell is Real” Derby for free.

Is There a Free Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Live Stream?

Digital Trends

Though most games this season are broadcast exclusively on MLS Season Pass, a select few each week will make their way to national television. Unsurprisingly considering the magnitude of this rivalry game, this is one of those this week.

And because the game is being televised on Fox Sports 1, that gives us a number of different ways we can watch a free live stream, as Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package) all include FS1 and come with a free trial.

If all you want to do is sign up, watch the match and then cancel your subscription before paying anything, then any of these three will work just fine. There isn’t much difference if you’re just watching one game. But if you want to get the most out of your free trial, Fubo is the way to go. The Fubo free trial lasts seven days (compared to five for YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream), and it has a much more extensive channel package.

That’s not the end of our options, either. While Season Pass–which has every single MLS game whether it’s on national TV or not–costs $15 per month or a recently-reduced $69 for the season ($13 per month or $59 for the season if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber), it also has a few free games every week. And once again, Columbus vs Cincinnati is one of those options.

As such, all you need to do is head to the Apple TV website or app to watch the match. You don’t need Season Pass. All you need is an Apple ID, which is free to get.

Buy at fuboTV Buy at YouTube TV Buy at DirectV Buy at Apple TV+

How to Watch the Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Live Stream from Abroad

Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you’re in a country where there’s no way to watch a live stream of this match, you can combine one of the previously mentioned streaming services with a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN hides your IP address and connects you to a digital server in the US or any other country, allowing you to stream location-restricted content as if you were actually in that country.

We’ve put together a rundown of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals, which you can check out for a number of good options. But if you’re looking for a recommendation, we would go with NordVPN, which is safe, reliable, fast and very easy to use.

Buy at NordVPN