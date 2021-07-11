Colts’ Zach Pascal ranked 8th among slot WRs

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal was ranked eighth among slot wide receivers in the NFL by Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire.

“Pascal is probably the least-known receiver on this list, but he caught 33 of 48 slot targets for 397 yards and five touchdowns with a quarterback in Philip Rivers who was clearly at the end of the road. Not that the Redemption Edition of Carson Wentz gives Pascal more explosive opportunities, but the third-year man from Old Dominion has the route and leverage understanding to drive slot defenders nuts, and that should at least help Wentz along the way.”

This is some high praise for Pascal, who was ranked higher than the likes of Robert Woods, CeeDee Lamb and Chris Godwin. But some of the praise is warranted given how underrated Pascal has been over the last two seasons.

Only Nyheim Hines and T.Y. Hilton have more receptions than Pascal while no player has more receiving touchdowns over the last two seasons on the Colts roster.

Pascal has been stepping up in a bigger role given the injuries that have hit the room. That might change a bit if all three of Hilton, Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. can stay healthy in 2021. All three project to have bigger roles in the passing game if that happens.

But Pascal is an ideal depth piece. He steps up when he’s called upon and embodies what the Colts want in players off the field.

Pascal finished the 2020 season with 44 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns.