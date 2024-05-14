Colts T Braden Smith feeling good after offseason knee surgery

Colts right tackle Braden Smith was out of action for much of the 2023 season because of a knee injury, but he feels like he's on his way back to being 100 percent.

Smith told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that he had surgery on his left knee after the Colts season ended in January. Smith missed three games late in the year, but returned to play in the final two contests of the regular season. He missed seven games overall during the season.

Smith said that he feels he has been progressing well since having the surgery and that he's in a good spot when it comes to getting ready for the start of the 2024 campaign.

This season will be Smith's seventh in the NFL and the 2018 second-round pick has spent his entire career in Indianapolis.