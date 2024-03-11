Colts sign Zaire Franklin to three-year extension

Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin has agreed to a contract extension.

Franklin, who had one year left on his old deal, has signed a new deal today. Franklin's agents told reporters it's a three-year, $31.26 million extension.

The Colts originally drafted Franklin in the seventh round in 2018. He signed a three-year extension in 2022 and now another three-year extension.

The 27-year-old Franklin is a team captain who rarely leaves the field: He played 100 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps in 2022, and while he missed one game with a knee injury in 2023, he played 99 percent of defensive snaps in the other 16 games.