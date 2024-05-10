Colts rookie minicamp preview: UDFA LB Craig Young

Rookie minicamp for the Indianapolis Colts will take place on May 10-11. This is the rookies’ first opportunity to be in the building, where they will meet the coaching staff and begin learning the offensive and defensive schemes in the classroom, before applying it on the practice field.

Along with adding nine players through the draft, the Colts also signed seven undrafted rookies. I will be previewing each of those undrafted players, with Kansas linebacker Craig Young up next.

Height: 6-3

Weight: 226

RAS: 7.04

Image

College profile

Breakdown: Young began his college career at Ohio State before transferring to Kansas for the final two. In total, he appeared in 49 games, including 24 starts, with the majority of his playing time coming at Kansas. Young adds more coverage abilities to the linebacker position for the Colts, with 933 of his career snaps coming from the slot, according to PFF, and has totaled two interceptions and five pass breakups during the previous two years. Young has been a very reliable tackler, missing only nine of his 108 total attempts. On special teams, Young played 352 total snaps across five different units. According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts gave Young a $20,000 signing bonus and $40,000 guaranteed.

From the Topeka Capital-Journal: “A versatile linebacker, he proved he could be reliable in a number of different roles. Whatever position he plays in the NFL, he has the athleticism to make plays.”

