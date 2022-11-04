Colts offense severely weakened ahead of Patriots matchup

The banged-up Indianapolis Colts will do their best to limp into Foxborough for a Week 9 meeting with the New England Patriots.

There’s nothing good to see on either side when it comes to injuries. The Patriots will be down two offensive linemen in David Andrews and Marcus Cannon, along with wideout DeVante Parker.

But the Colts face an even bigger blow with star running back Jonathan Taylor, quarterback Matt Ryan, linebacker Grant Stuard and cornerback Tony Brown all being ruled out for Sunday’s game.

The Patriots defense will be licking their chops for a chance to blow up the offensive backfield with Sam Ehlinger under center and Deon Jackson running the ball. Ehlinger had already been pegged as the new leading man at quarterback for the Colts, but he’ll only be making his second ever NFL start against New England.

Meanwhile, Jackson will be under tremendous pressure to step up as the primary ball-carrier with Taylor out and Nyheim Hines recently shipped in a trade to the Buffalo Bills.

Throw in the fact that the Colts are doing all of this after just firing their offensive coordinator, and it could be a recipe for disaster. It could end up being a meal fit for kings with Matt Judon and Deatrich Wise Jr. coming off the edges.

List

3 reasons to be concerned for Patriots in Week 9 matchup vs Colts

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire