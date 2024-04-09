Colts to host versatile Oregon LB Jamal Hill on pre-draft visit

The Indianapolis Colts are going to host Oregon linebacker Jamal Hill on an official pre-draft visit, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network. Fowler would add that Hill is “generating significant buzz” during this pre-draft process.

Hill stands 6-0 tall and weighs 218 pounds. He posted a Relative Athletic Score of 7.32, but that includes a 4.44-second 40 at his Pro Day, which Fowler notes would have been the second-fastest time among linebackers at the NFL Combine.

Hill would play 1,816 snaps during his five seasons at Oregon and do so all over the field. According to PFF, Hill played 107 snaps on the defensive front, 551 from the box, 276 as a free safety, and another 843 from the slot.

He’s been a very good tackler, missing only seven of his 82 attempts over the last two seasons. Hill also had more pass rush opportunities in 2023, totaling 13 pressures and two sacks.

In coverage, Hill allowed 11.1 yards per catch over his career, but that figure fell to 7.2 yards in 2023. He’s also totaled nine pass breakups and two interceptions.

Hill has the ability to line up at both linebacker and safety–two positions where the Colts could use added depth.

The linebacker position is in good shape for 2024, but EJ Speed and Ronnie Harrison are free agents in 2025, and behind those two and Zaire Franklin is a lot of inexperience.

The safety position is in a similar spot with Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas likely battling for the starting spot next to Julian Blackmon, who is back for 2024 but only on a one-year deal. After those three on the depth chart is also quite a bit of inexperience on defense.

Hill has the skill set to be utilized similarly to how Harrison has been in Gus Bradley’s defense.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire