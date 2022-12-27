Colts flop in prime-time loss to Chargers: How Twitter reacted
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) flopped big time in Monday night’s 20-3 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here’s how Twitter reacted:
Respect to the Colts’ defense. They’ve battled all year, they just get run over late in games after being on the field all game long. Gus Bradley and this defense deserves better
— Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) December 27, 2022
I feel bad for this Colts Defense man. ZERO help all year. Much like Denver. STINKS!
— Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) December 27, 2022
The Indianapolis defensive line has now recorded 43 sacks on the season.
That's the most for the Colts defense since 2005.
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) December 27, 2022
The Colts' 173 total yards tonight ranks as the NFL's sixth-worst offensive performance of the season.
They also rank No. 2 for their game against the Patriots (121). https://t.co/ySBTQq2Zgb
— Jim Ayello (@jimayello) December 27, 2022
It's not easy to not convert a single third down in an entire NFL game.
But the Colts found a way tonight. 0-10.
— Jim Ayello (@jimayello) December 27, 2022
Sometimes I want to go back to August and slap my past self for thinking the Colts could go 12-5.
— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 27, 2022
Matt Ryan got benched twice for this https://t.co/ExPgEwh95m
— Stevie Buck (@sbuck10) December 27, 2022
