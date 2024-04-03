Colorado women’s basketball walk-on Shelomi Sanders looking to transfer

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders, plans to transfer out of the CU Buffs women’s basketball program, according to BuffZone’s Brian Howell.

A 5-foot-6 redshirt freshman guard, Shelomi was previously with her father and two brothers, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, at Jackson State for the first semester of her college career. She appeared in two games for the Tigers before walking on with the Buffs midway through the 2022-23 season.

Shelomi came off the bench for Colorado in five games this past season, totaling 11 minutes. The likely highlight of her year came on Dec. 2 when she drained a 3-pointer at Air Force. She then recorded an offensive rebound and a steal in Colorado’s blowout win over UT Arlington three days later.

Howell also reported Tuesday that fellow Colorado bench players Brianna McLeod and Mikayla Johnson will be entering the transfer portal.

