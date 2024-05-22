Colorado shown little respect in USA TODAY Sports’ post-spring re-rank

USA TODAY Sports released its post-spring college football re-rank on Wednesday, and the Colorado Buffaloes were placed fairly low among the 134 Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

Standing one tick ahead of New Mexico State and a spot behind South Carolina, the Buffs checked in at No. 76, making them one of the lowest-ranked Power Four programs. Three teams that won four or fewer games last season were placed ahead of Colorado: No. 73 Arkansas, No. 69 Pitt and No. 59 Wake Forest.

The re-rank wasn’t exactly kind to the new-look Big 12 Conference as a whole, either. No. 15 Utah, No. 19 Kansas State and No. 23 Kansas were the only Big 12 teams that cracked the top 25.

Colorado’s two FBS nonconference opponents — the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Colorado State Rams — were ranked No. 25 and No. 89, respectively.

Colorado will kick off its second season of the Deion Sanders era against Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse North Dakota State on Aug. 29.

