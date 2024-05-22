College Sports Wire tabs Colorado as Big 12’s top offseason transfer portal winner

Once again, head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have dominated the college football transfer portal this offseason, adding talented bodies at just about every position group.

While the Buffs have been hit with some considerable losses, including running back Dylan Edwards, they’ve improved the trenches while giving quarterback Shedeur Sanders several new receivers. Newcomers who could make a big impact next fall include edge rusher B.J. Green II, wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, running back Dallan Hayden and cornerback DJ McKinney, to name only a few.

Earlier this week, College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn tabbed Colorado as the Big 12’s biggest offseason transfer portal winner. Here’s what Conn wrote on Colorado

Who else would we have at the top spot other than Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes? They had an impressive offseason with raiding the transfer portal. The team has added a total of 40 players to the roster while saying goodbye to another 41. The roster needed to add quality depth in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Mission accomplished by Coach Prime.

Conn also mentioned Utah, TCU, UCF and Houston as other Big 12 programs that have fared well in the portal this offseason.

