Colorado a No. 8 seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology

Jack Carlough
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracketology on Tuesday and Colorado was a No. 8 seed facing off against No. 9 Iowa State.

Obviously, we’re still several months away from the 2023-24 season, but the optimism around the Buffaloes is both encouraging and warranted. All-Pac-12 performers KJ Simpson and Tristan da Silva are returning, big man Eddie Lampkin Jr. transferred in from TCU and freshman Cody Williams could potentially be a one-and-done.

Other Pac-12 schools in Lunardi’s bracketology include UCLA (No. 7), USC (No. 6), Arizona (No. 4) and Oregon (No. 4) in what’s shaping up to be a very winnable conference.

Colorado and its new pieces began summer workouts on Monday.

