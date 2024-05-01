Colorado governor declares May 3 “Randy Gradishar Day”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has declared May 3 “Randy Gradishar Day,” according to a press release issued by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.

In honor of this announcement, Polis will read a special proclamation from the steps of the Colorado capital building in downtown Denver on Friday at 2 pm MST. May 3, or 5/3, is a tribute to the number 53 jersey that Gradishar wore throughout his career.

Gradishar will be present at the ceremony, along with Polis, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Miles the mascot, Denver Broncos cheerleaders and the Stampede, the Broncos’ official drumline.

“Gradishar Day” is only the most recent show of appreciation for the former star linebacker. Gradishar is set to be enshrined as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, as a member of the Senior Committee. Gradishar’s career is considered by many to be among the greatest of all time at the position. He was an anchor to Denver’s “Orange Crush” defense of the late 1970’s.

Gradishar also recently appeared in the Broncos’ unveiling of their brand-new throwback uniforms, which pay homage to the 1977 Super Bowl team which Gradishar was a part of.

