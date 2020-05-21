College Podcast: NCAA approves June start, Drunk & Disorderly Mayor Madness
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde break down the latest news as the NCAA D1 council approved Wednesday to allow football & basketball players back to campus starting June 1st. Can we start celebrating yet? Will we have fans in the stands?
We also update you on the USC scandal & the Korean sex doll scandal as well as a brand new Podcast People’s court & and an obituary for the ages...trust us.
