College Podcast: NCAA approves June start, Drunk & Disorderly Mayor Madness

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde break down the latest news as the NCAA D1 council approved Wednesday to allow football & basketball players back to campus starting June 1st. Can we start celebrating yet? Will we have fans in the stands?

We also update you on the USC scandal & the Korean sex doll scandal as well as a brand new Podcast People’s court & and an obituary for the ages...trust us.

COLUMBUS, OH - Sunset over Ohio Stadium as the Buckeyes take the field before a game between Ohio State and Oklahoma on September 9, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. OSU AD Gene Smith said he has run multiple scenarios to have fans in the stands come fall. Is there finally hope? (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

