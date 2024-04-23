COLLEGE GOLF: UTPB's Park named LSC Player of the Year

Apr. 22—UTPB men's golfer Sangha Park earned another accolade as it was announced that he was crowned the Lone Star Conference Player of the Year and named First Team All-Conference.

Park is the first golfer in UTPB history to be named Player of the Year.

Park is the No. 1 ranked player in all of NCAA Division II with an adjusted scoring average of 69. He has three tournament wins this year (RJGA South Central Shootout, Ryan Palmer Foundation Invite and Dennis Rose Intercollegiate) and finished in the top five two other times.

Out of 10 events, he finished in the top 10 seven times. His low round was a 10-under par 62, which set a school record. He has put together 20 rounds of even par or better.