College football signing day tracker 2024: Live updates on Oklahoma high school athletes

Here are some takeaways from early signing day for Oklahoma high school football in the 2023-24 school year.

Norman North's Harrison Utley signs with Kansas football

Harrison Utley stood in the middle of Norman North's weight room, grinning from ear to ear.

Surrounded by his family, friends, teammates, and coaches who stood beside him every step along his journey, the moment for Utley was thrilling yet bittersweet.

"The support system for me here has always been great," Utley said. "So it's really nice to see every one, even former teammates, come back to show me love today. It's weird because I was just a freshman in high school and the next thing you know, I'm signing to Kansas. I can't wait to get to Lawrence and get moving."

Utley officially signed his letter of intent to play at Kansas on Wednesday for National Signing Day. The Timberwolves' three-star offensive lineman committed to play for the Jayhawks after receiving offers from Iowa State, Tulsa, Dartmouth, and OU.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound senior is currently ranked No. 13 in the state in 247Sports' high school recruiting rankings. He helped spearhead a Norman North offense under head coach Justin Jones that finished 9-3 in 2023.

"The Kansas football program is getting one of the best football players I've ever coached," Jones said.

"I think if Harrison continues on with the trend he's on, I don't say this very often, but he's going to have a really good opportunity to play on Sundays. The world is at his fingertips. If anyone deserves the recognition on a day like this, it's Harrison Utley."

Utley will enroll at Kansas this summer after Norman North's Baseball season concludes and upon graduation in May.

"My motivation each day is just to become the best version of myself possible," Utley said. "If I keep my head down and stay on the grind, I'm sure I'll be proud of the results. I'm driven to leave a mark on the Kansas program because they believed in me more than anyone throughout this process."

—Jordan Davis, Staff writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Which colleges Oklahoma high school football players are signing with