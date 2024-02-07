On college football Signing Day, see recruits Delaware added after dipping into Southeast

As the University of Delaware continues to map its changing future, the forthcoming move to the Football Bowl Subdivision is reflected in the Blue Hens’ latest recruiting class and steady stream of incoming transfers.

Five more Class of 2024 high school prospects signed a National Letter of Intent early Wednesday morning, confirming their acceptance of a Delaware football scholarship.

Four come from the Southeast -- three from Florida and one from Georgia. Those are high school football hotbeds into which Delaware has periodically dipped in the past but now must devote increasingly significant attention.

That makes sense, with Delaware’s 2025 entrance to Conference USA putting it in a league centered in the southeast. A football player coming to Delaware can now count on possible games at opponents such as Florida International, Louisiana Tech or Texas-El Paso.

It’s why one of those incoming freshmen de-committed from a Group of Five program, Central Michigan in the Mid-American Conference, and opted instead for FBS newcomer Delaware. Taking into account how his parents “have never missed a game” and want to continue that, Alex Nash said, played a part in that decision.

Hawthorne Hornets Matthew Mckinley-Daniels (15) catches a pass with one hand in the first half.

“I saw Delaware moved to Conference USA and I was hearing they were an up-and-coming program. I was like, ‘Man, I gotta check this out,’ ” said Nash, a defensive back who has had the nickname “Seat Belt” since breaking up a pass, standing over a receiver and mimicking that he was strapping on a seat belt in a game two years ago.

Nash decommitted from Central Michigan Nov. 29 just after Delaware’s move to Conference USA became public. He was offered by the Blue Hens the next day and committed after a January visit.

2024 SLATE: Delaware football schedule for final CAA, FCS season comes out

“I took the visit and it was like ‘This is what they say it is’ and committed on the spot,” said Nash, adding he felt an immediate connection with coach Ryan Carty and special teams coordinator/safeties coach Art Link.

One of Wednesday's signees, wide receiver Matt McKinley, is already on campus and enrolled in spring-semester classes.

Wednesday’s signees join the eight high school seniors who inked a National Letter of Intent Dec. 20, with most committing before the Nov. 28 announcement of Delaware’s CUSA move.

Carty will discuss the Blue Hens' recruiting class with the media later this morning. The one player not from the Southeast, kicker Sklyer Sholder of Philadelphia powerhouse Saint Joseph's Prep, was originally coming as a walk-on but has since earned a scholarship.

Also, Appoquinimink running back Daniel McCononomy is coming to Delaware as a walk-on.

Delaware has also announced the addition of eight transfers since the calendar flipped to 2025.

Delaware’s Feb. 7 signees

Matthew McKinley, 6-0, 185, WR, Gainesville, Fla./Hawthorne

Alex Nash, 6-0, 180, DB, St. Cloud, Fla./Harmony

Trace Scott, 6-4, 255, DL, Orlando, Fla./Timber Creek

Skyler Sholder, 5-10, 170, K, Voorhees, N.J./Saint Joseph’s Prep

Sean Wilson, 6-0, 175, WR, Alpharetta, Ga./Alpharetta

MOVING UP: Recruits who had FBS offers delighted by CUSA climb

Incoming transfers

Josh Cupitt, 6-0, 175, P, Reading, Pa./Exeter Township/Towson – Cupitt was honorable mention All-CAA punter in 2023 after finishing first in the league and third in FCS with a 44.9-yard average. That included five punts for more than 50 yards with a career-best 60-yarder vs. Norfolk State. In 2022 he averaged 57.3 yards per kickoff with nine touchbacks. Appeared in just one game as a freshman in 2021 and has two years of eligibility.

North Carolina State's Nate Evans warms up prior to the start of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C.

Nate Evans, 6-0, 190, DB, Virginia Beach/Cox/North Carolina State – Evans played in six games, mostly on special teams, in three seasons with the Wolfpack. He has two years of eligibility.

Caleb Fauria, 6-5. 240, TE, Attleboro, Mass./Bishop Feehan/Colorado – The son of former Super Bowl-winning Patriots tight end Christian Fauria played in 17 Colorado games the last three years. Fauria had three catches for 23 yards and also scored on a 2-point run in 2023 against Stanford. He has two years left.

Colorado tight end Caleb Fauria (18) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz.

YEAR IN REVIEW: 23 Blue Hens sports highlights from a newsy 2023

Blake Matthews, 6-2, 210, LB, Bremen, Ga./ Bremen/Troy – Matthews played in all 14 games for Troy in 2023, mainly on special times, and had four tackles and a fumble recovery. In addition to excelling on defense, Matthews was Bremen’s all-time leading receiver. He has three remaining seasons.

Max Patterson, 6-0, 185, WR, Arlington, Va. /Yorktown/Rutgers -- Patterson caught three passes in 25 games over three seasons at Rutgers. He’ll have two seasons at Delaware.

Rutgers wide receiver Max Patterson (15) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Park, Md.

Q’yaeir Price, 6-2, 255, DL, Paterson, N.J./DePaul Catholic/Rutgers -- Appeared in four games as a true freshman in 2022, including some snaps at fullback, but saw no action in 2023. Pierce has three years left.

Jason Scott, 6-0, 185, DB, Laurel, Md./Our Lady of Good Counsel/Boston College -- Scott appeared in 23 games, primarily on special teams, over four seasons at BC, making one tackle. He has two years left.

New Mexico tight end Connor Witthoft (41) runs upfield against New Mexico State during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M.

Connor Witthoft, 6-3, 250, TE, Tucson, Ariz./Salpointe Catholic/New Mexico – Witthoft played in 23 games with six starts for the Lobos, catching nine passes for 82 yards and a TD. His 2023 season was cut short by an injury and he has two years of eligibility left.

Hen scratch

Delaware announced Monday it will play at Virginia on Sept. 26, 2026, the first game between the two schools. That follows recently scheduled games against other Power Four conference foes at Wake Forest and at Colorado in the Blue Hens' debut 2025 FBS season . . . Spring football practice starts March 9.

