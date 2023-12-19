It's Prime time for Blue Hens, who'll visit Colorado in 2025 football season

Delaware’s indoctrination to big-time college football will begin with a bang against the Buffaloes.

The Blue Hens will visit the University of Colorado for a Sept. 6, 2025, football game, UD announced Tuesday.

Colorado drew immense interest -- and income -- this year with Deion Sanders as its new coach despite going 4-8.

MOVING UP: Blue Hens recruits who had FBS offers delighted by CUSA climb

It’s the first game Delaware has scheduled since announcing last month it will move to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2025 as a member of Conference USA. The Blue Hens do have a previously scheduled game at Delaware State on an unannounced September date also presently on the 2025 docket.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the game against Colorado State at Folsom Field.

Colorado is a member of the Pac-12 this year that is moving to the Big 12 next year. Delaware has never played a Big 12 school in football.

Tickets for the Blue Hens’ game at Folsom Field in Boulder against Colorado will not be available until 2025 but season-ticket holders will have what UD termed “priority access” to away game seats, it said.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Prime time for Blue Hens, who'll visit Colorado in 2025 football