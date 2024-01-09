Blue Hens add another big-time football foe for 2025 after climb to FBS

The University of Delaware’s ambitious 2025 move to the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision now includes a second matchup with a Power Four opponent.

The Blue Hens will visit Wake Forest of the Atlantic Coast Conference on Sept. 25 that year, UD announced Tuesday.

That followed Monday’s report that Delaware would open the 2025 season at home against Delaware State preceding a previously announced visit to Colorado.

Delaware will be playing its first season as a member of Conference USA in the FBS in 2025 after moving up from its present classification in the Football Championship Subdivision as a Coastal Athletic Association member.

Delaware also announced it will play Mid-American Conference member Buffalo at home on Sept. 15, 2029, and visit Buffalo in 2030 on Sept. 14.

This will be the Blue Hens’ second recent visit to Wake Forest, as they lost 38-21 on Sept. 17, 2016.

Delaware is expected to announce its 2024 schedule Wednesday.

Hen scratch

Three transfers have recently chosen Delaware – wide receiver Max Patterson from Rutgers and defensive backs Jason Scott of Boston College and Nate Evans from North Carolina State. Patterson caught three passes in 25 games over three seasons at Rutgers. Scott appeared in 23 games mainly on special teams over four seasons at BC, making one tackle. Evans played in six games mostly on special teams in three seasons with the Wolfpack. Each has two years of eligibility left . . . Delaware was 10th in the final Stats Perform national FCS media poll for 2023.

