Delaware football recruiting class includes one major surprise: See who Blue Hens signed

A fraction of the University of Delaware's evolving football future began to take shape today.

Eight high school seniors have signed a National Letter of Intent, confirming their acceptance of a football scholarship, according to UD social-media outlets.

Delaware is building toward a 2025 climb to the Football Bowl Subdivision as a Conference USA member after a final Football Championship Subdivision/Coastal Athletic Association season in 2024, when the Blue Hens will be ineligible for the league title or NCAA Tournament.

Only one of Wednesday morning's eight signees was a player whose commitment to Delaware hadn't been previously revealed. And it reflects the competitive climb Delaware is poised to make.

He is Meikhi Cutino, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive back from Paramus Catholic in New Jersey who also had offers from Power-Four programs Illinois, Michigan State, Purdue, Syracuse and West Virginia, according to rivals.com.

Delaware football signees

Tyler Burnham, 6-6, 300, OL, Red Bank Catholic (N.J.)

Meikhi Cutino, 6-3, 200, DB, Paramus Catholic (N.J.)

Colin Gallagher, 6-1, 220, LB, Middletown South (N.J.)

Kaeden Singleton, 6-2, 228, DE, Canon-McMillan (Canonsburg, Pa.)

Greg Spiller, 6-0, 195, RB, John Champe (Aldie, Va.)

Braden Streeter, 6-2, 190, QB, Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

Nick Tyree, 5-9, 165, WR, Thomas Dale (Chester, Va.)

Jackson Whitacre, 6-4, 235, TE, Shore Regional (West Long Branch, N.J.)

Most commits before CUSA move

Seven recruits verbally committed to Delaware this summer and fall before the school announced Nov. 28 it was moving to FBS. They were Burnham, Gallagher, Singleton, Spiller, Streeter, Tyree and Whitacre.

Most in that group committed to Delaware despite also having FBS-level opportunities.

Delaware coach Ryan Carty will discuss the recruiting class with the media Wednesday afternoon.

A second signing day looms Feb. 7 with Delaware likely to add more players, some off the transfer portal, as it increases its scholarship allotment from the FCS maximum of 63 to the FBS-level 85.

Several players coming as recruited walk-ons have also stated they are destined for Delaware on social media. That group includes Middletown quarterback Austin Troyer, Red Lion Christian offensive lineman Carter Sareyk and Skyler Shoulder, a kicker/punter at Pennsylvania powerhouse Saint Joseph’s Prep.

