College football scores, results: Alabama survives Auburn, Michigan topples Ohio State yet again
The college football regular season is in the books and rivalry week did not disappoint.
Week 13 delivered plenty of contentious and bitter moments, and it got started early in the day with "The Game." No. 3 Michigan held on to beat No. 2 Ohio State in a Big Ten thriller to advance to the conference title game.
Not to be outdone, the Iron Bowl played out in typical Iron Bowl fashion — absolutely off-the-wall action throughout a game that culminated in a late heave to the end zone on a fourth-and-31. This time, it was Alabama that came out with the dramatic 27-24 victory over its rivals from Auburn.
Later on, Washington survived a scare in the latest rendition of the Apple Cup. The Huskies had a clutch fourth-down conversion in their own territory with just over a minute left and drove the length of the field to beat Washington State with a last-second field goal.
There was spitting. There was fighting. It got plenty ugly in the last week of the regular season.
Farmageddon FINAL: Iowa State 42, Kansas State 35
Here's Iowa State's clinching defensive stop:
FINAL: Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 23
No. 1 Bulldogs stay unbeaten as they head to the SEC title game vs. Alabama next week.
Georgia runs for a pair of first downs and that should do it.
Hey hey, the Yellow Jackets aren't done yet! A touchdown makes it a one-score game with 3:46 to go.
Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 23
FINAL: Florida State 24, Florida 15
Seminoles are 12-0 and still have a shot at the CFP!
Florida's Max Brown throws an interception to Kalen DeLoach and this one is just about finished.