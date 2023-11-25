Brawl erupts after missed field goal at end of Sam Houston State's win over Middle Tennessee

Sam Houston State ended the 2023 season at 3-9 after a win over Middle Tennessee. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images) (Sam Wasson via Getty Images)

Sam Houston State's 23-20 win over Middle Tennessee ended in chaos after a missed field goal as time expired.

The Blue Raiders had a chance to send the game to overtime but Zeke Rankin’s 47-yard field goal sailed wide. As Sam Houston players flooded the field to celebrate their third win of the season, a Sam Houston player came over to Rankin and appeared to say something as the kicker was distraught.

That drew the ire of a teammate of Rankin’s and a brawl ensued. Take a look at how it unfolded.

"This game will end on a tragic note." pic.twitter.com/vMdgJuDp9v — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 25, 2023

The game was the final one of the season for both teams as Middle Tennessee finished the season at 4-8 and Sam Houston was 3-9. Given that the fight ensued after the game and the season was over, we’ll see what discipline Conference USA will levy during the week against the players who were part of the fight.

The 2023 season was Sam Houston’s first at the top level of college football. The FCS powerhouse moved up to C-USA this season along with Jacksonville State as part of the reshuffling among the Group of Five conferences after BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF joined the Big 12.