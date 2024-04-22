College football recruiting: Dante McClellan of Canton McKinley commits to Missouri Tigers
CANTON — Dante McClellan has made a decision on his college football future.
The Canton McKinley High School star verbally committed to Missouri during a press conference at Memorial Field House on Monday.
McClellan listed Michigan State, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Louisville on social media when he announced that he would make his decision on Monday. Those five were among more than 20 Division I offers for McClellan.
McClellan is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound outside linebacker and edge rusher who has the athleticism and versatility to play at wide receiver on offense. A four-star recruit, McClellan is ranked as the No. 13 recruit in Ohio's class of 2025 according to Rivals.
McClellan earned All-Ohio second team for the 2023 season after totaling 75 tackles (13 for loss), four sacks and an interception. He also caught 32 passes for 518 yards and two touchdowns as a wide receiver.
McKinley went 9-4, won a second straight Federal League title and lost in the third round of the OHSAA playoffs to eventual Division I state champion St. Edward.
The Bulldogs open the 2024 season at home on Aug. 22 against Warren Harding.
It is an exciting time for Missouri football.
The Tigers went 11-2 last year for head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, capping the season with a 14-3 Cotton Bowl win against Ohio State. They were ranked No. 8 nationally in the final Associated Press Poll. Drinkwitz, the 2023 SEC Coach of the Year, had his contract extended through 2028.
The school recently announced plans for $250 million in renovations to its home field, Memorial Stadium. Those plans are set to be complete by 2026.
