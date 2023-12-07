McKinley's Shaukeer Hatcher leads local honorees on 2023 Division I All-Ohio football team

Canton McKinley's Shaukeer Hatcher led the way for local honorees on the Division I All-Ohio high school football team, which was released Thursday.

McKinley's Shaukeer Hatcher brings down Avon quarterback Nolan Good in the third quarter, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

The All-Ohio team is sponsored by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association and chosen by a panel of sports writers and broadcasters from across the state. The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the Division VI and VII teams Monday, the Division IV and V teams on Tuesday and the Division II and III teams on Wednesday.

Hatcher is a first-team linebacker. A versatile defender, he was the Northeast Inland District Defensive Player of the Year in Division I. The 6-foot, 190-pound senior led the Federal League champion Bulldogs in total tackles (123), solo tackles (89) and tackles for loss (18). He had three sacks and four interceptions, including one he returned 58 yards for a touchdown in a playoff win over St. Ignatius. He added two forced fumbles and a safety.

McKinley’s Shaukeer Hatcher (6) celebrates his pick six with Robert Brown (24) and Keith Quincy (11), which gave McKinley a 14-0 lead over St. Ignatius in their playoff game Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Repository all-county football team: Canton South's Poochie Snyder, Matt Dennison lead 2023 All-Stark County football honors

Hatcher also played some at running back, scoring two touchdowns and averaging 5.3 yards a carry. He averaged 18.9 yards a kick return.

Hatcher's McKinley teammates Keith Quincy and Dante McClellan were second-team selections at wide receiver and linebacker, respectively. GlenOak running back Jamar Johnson and Jackson defensive back Anthony Fuline also made second team.

GlenOak wide receiver Avantae Burt and Jackson linebacker Jordan Warmath were third-team selections.

D2-3 All-Ohio football: Massillon's Pringle, Moore, Alliance's Zurbrugg lead Division II, III All-Ohio football

D4-5 All-Ohio football: Canton South's Poochie Snyder, Matt Dennison lead Division IV, V All-Ohio football honors

D6-7 All-Ohio football: Central Catholic's Dan Boron, Malvern's Jared Witherow gain All-Ohio football first team

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Division I All-Ohio high school football: McKinley's Shaukeer Hatcher