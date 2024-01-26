College Football Recruiting | Dante McClellan narrows choices; Nolan Davenport at 20 offers
It remains to be seen how much college interest will be generated by Stark County high school football's Class of 2025. But the early top recruiting prospects in the class do carry some weight.
Massillon offensive tackle Nolan Davenport leads the way for a group of talented area linemen getting attention from colleges. He's one of two highly recruited prospects in this class, with versatile McKinley star Dante McClellan being the other one.
Here is the latest college football recruiting news in Stark County, starting off with McClellan and Davenport.
Canton McKinley football's Dante McClellan is considering six Power 5 schools
McClellan, who carries 18 Division I offers, has narrowed it down to six, confirmed by The Canton Repository. The top six schools he is considering are Tennessee, Kentucky, Southern California, West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Louisville.
The four-star prospect plans to make his official visits to each of the six schools sometime in the spring and summer, hoping to commit before his senior season at McKinley.
In back-to-back seasons, McClellan has impacted both sides of the field. Last year at linebacker, he made second-team All-Ohio after producing 75 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. He caught 32 passes for 518 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver.
McClellan is ranked No. 10 in the state according to Rivals, and he is ranked No. 21 according to 247 Sports.
Massillon Tigers football lineman Nolan Davenport represents the big men in 2025 class
The 2025 class belongs to the big men up front. Standing in front of the line is the 6-foot-6, 270-pound Davenport. In one season at left tackle, Davenport flourished as one of the top offensive linemen in the state after earning second-team All-Ohio and helping the Tigers win a state championship.
Davenport had almost a dozen Division I offers right out the gate when he was a blocking tight end as a sophomore. He now has 20 offers and likely has more on the way before he plans on making his unofficial visits. Davenport has offers from the ACC (Duke, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Boston College), SEC (Kentucky, Vanderbilt) and Big 12 (West Virginia, Cincinnati). He picked up Big 10 offers from Purdue and Indiana.
Davenport is not the only area lineman getting recruited. Here's three others to watch:
Another Tiger, Jaezen Lewis carried seven offers before transferring to Massillon last season. The 6-6, 375-pounds Lewis started at right tackle for the Tigers.
At Central Catholic, Jonathan Stangl (6-8, 305) picked up a pair of MAC offers (Ball State, Kent State) last offseason. He also landed an offer from Bowling Green on Wednesday. Stangl started at both left and right tackle as a two-year starter and made second-team All-Ohio as a junior.
At McKinley, Dior Garner became a two-way starter for the Bulldogs in his junior year. Offered by Bowling Green, Garner started at nose tackle on defense and left tackle on offense.
Other top Division I college football prospects in Stark County's Class of 2025
Charlie Christopher, Lake
Linebacker, 6-foot-1, 225 pounds
Christopher is on the radar in the MAC. The Ohio Bobcats recently offered the All-Ohio middle linebacker. Other MAC schools recruiting him are Bowling Green, Ball State, and Miami. Christopher is Lake's leading tackler, totaling 128 last fall. He also added 15 tackles for loss, two interceptions and three pass breakups.
Tyler Hackenbracht, Massillon
Safety, 6-1, 198
The Toledo recruit started 14 games and recorded 36 tackles, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions. Bowling Green also offered the starting safety.
Nino Hill, Canton McKinley
Running back, 6-0, 215
Hill was 72 yards shy of a 1,000-yard season in back-to-back years. He also averaged 6.8 yards a carry with seven rushing touchdowns. The year before that, he rushed for 1,100 yards. Hill currently has four offers, including three from the MAC (Kent State, Miami, Toledo).
