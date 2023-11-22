College Football Playoff rankings see minor shake-up near the top

It will be another two weeks before these College Football Playoff rankings get set in stone and actually mean something, but as teams continue to jockey for position over the final few weeks of the season, we can learn a lot about where the playoff committee views some of the traditional powers in the nation.

This past week, there was a bit of a shake-up near the top of the rankings, stemming from an impressive road win for the No. 4 Washington Huskies, who beat the No. 11 Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis on Saturday night. Washington moved ahead of the Florida State Seminoles, who saw their starting QB Jordan Travis suffer a season-ending leg injury that will now put the Seminoles perfect season in danger.

Going forward, we will get some massive games that could upend the rankings. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan play each other this week, while the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers.

There’s a good chance that a week from now, these rankings will look quite a bit different. Here’s how everything stands as we head into the final week of the regular season.

Liberty Flames

Week 12 Result: 49-25 Win vs. UMass

Previous Playoff Ranking: N/A

Week 12 Result: 31-20 Win vs. North Carolina

Previous Playoff Ranking: N/A

Week 12 Result: 24-8 Win vs. Florida Atlantic

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 24

NC State Wolfpack

Week 12 Result: 35-28 Win vs. West Virginia

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 18

Week 12 Result: 38-10 Loss vs. Georgia

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 18

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Week 12 Result: 43-30 Win vs. Houston

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 23

Kansas State Wildcats

Week 12 Result: 31-27 Win vs. No. 25 Kansas

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 21

Week 12 Result: 45-7 Win vs. Wake Forest

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 19

Iowa Hawkeyes

Week 12 Result: 15-13 Win vs. Illinois

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 18

Oregon State Beavers

Week 12 Result: 22-20 Loss vs. No. 5 Washington

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 11

Week 12 Result: 42-18 Win vs. No. 22 Utah

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 17

LSU Tigers

Week 12 Result: 56-14 Win vs. Georgia State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 15

Week 12 Result: 31-24 Win vs. BYU

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 14

Week 12 Result: 35-3 Win vs. UL Monroe

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 13

Penn State Nittany Lions

Week 12 Result: 27-6 Win vs. Rutgers

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 12

Week 12 Result: 31-24 Win vs. Miami

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 10

Week 12 Result: 33-31 Win vs. Florida

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 9

Week 12 Result: 26-16 Win vs. Iowa State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 7

Oregon Ducks

Week 11 Result: 36-27 Win vs. USC

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 6

Week 12 Result: 58-13 Win vs. North Alabama

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 4

Week 12 Result: 22-20 Win vs. No. 11 Oregon State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 5

Week 12 Result: 31-24 Win vs. Maryland

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 3

Week 11 Result: 38-3 Win vs. Michigan State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 1

Week 12 Result: 38-10 Win vs. No. 18 Tennessee

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 1

