New College Football Head Coach Expectations 2022: Meet The First Year Coaches

What are the reasonable expectations for all 29 new college football head coach es for 2022? What’s the goal for the next five seasons?

New College Football Head Coach Expectations 2022

Last season there were 17 head coaches taking over new jobs. This year there are a whopping 29.

To do this right, no, coaches like Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley aren’t new, but they’re new to their respective schools. And then there’s Don Brown at UMass and Jeff Teford at Fresno State, who coached at their schools, left, and are now coming back.

What’s the expectation for each new college football coach this year? How about for five years from now?

Don Brown, UMass

UMass Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … The former UMass head coach from 2004 to 2008 became a top defensive coordinator at five difference schools, most notably Michigan.

Top Line of the Resumé: Led UMass to a 23-5 run over 2006 and 2007 with two Atlantic 10 championships and long runs in the D-IAA playoffs.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Improve the D that gave up 517 points and get to three wins – UMass one one game last year..

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Come up with two winning records and at least one trip to a bowl game.

Timmy Chang, Hawaii

Hawaii Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … The former star Hawaii quarterback was a good assistant at Nevada since 2017 before getting his first job as a head coach.

Top Line of the Resumé: The NCAA’s all-time leading passer with 17,072 yards and 117 scores.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Get Hawaii – 6-7 last season to a bowl game in a big rebuilding job.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Make the Rainbow Warrior offense amazing as he takes them to five bowl games and at least one Mountain West Championship appearance.

Mario Cristobal, Miami

Miami Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Before This … The former Miami offensive lineman was the head coach at FIU and later at Oregon, getting a reputation as an elite recruiter.

Top Line of the Resumé: Two Pac-12 Championships and a third appearance in four years at Oregon.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: At least eight wins and a solid bowl game – all while at least flirting with a spot in the ACC Championship.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Crank up the talent level, at least two ACC Championship appearances, one ACC title, and a College Football Playoff appearance.

Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech

La Tech Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … A high-powered passer at Texas Tech, he went on to become a top offensive assistant at TCU and Texas Tech. He became the Red Raider interim head coach last season.

Top Line of the Resumé: Besides his 4,742-yard, 32 touchdown season for Texas Tech in 2004, he helped turn TCU into a Big 12 contender with the Air Raid offense taking over in the mid-2010s.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Get Louisiana Tech past the three-win 2021 with a big-time passing game on the way to a bowl game.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: At least four bowl games with one Conference USA championship and another appearance.

Michael Desormeaux, Louisiana

Louisiana Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … The former Ragin’ Cajun star quarterback was a key assistant for the program over the last six years, serving as the offensive coordinator last season.

Top Line of the Resumé: The all-star quarterback for Louisiana threw for close to 3,300 yards with 23 touchdowns and ran for almost 2,200 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2007 and 2008.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: In a bit of a rebuilding year, win the Sun Belt championship anyway – or at least get there.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Five bowl appearances, two Sun Belt championships, be a yearly conference contender.

Stan Drayton, Temple

Temple Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … A career assistant coach – mostly for the running backs – at 13 different schools/teams, he was part of the Texas staff over five years after coaching for two seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Top Line of the Resumé: A three-time Division III All-America running back for Allegheny, he led the way to a national championship in 1990.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: At least four wins as the Owls build for the future, especially with the running game.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Three winning records and bowl appearances with one season as a conference contender.

Sonny Dykes, TCU

TCU Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Before This … Head coach at SMU going 30-18 in just over four seasons.

Top Line of the Resumé: Won the 2011 WAC championship at Louisiana Tech.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: At least seven wins and a bowl game as the offense shows signs of potential greatness.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Five bowl games and two Big 12 championship appearances thanks to a high-powered attack.

Mike Elko, Duke

Duke Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Before This … Defensive coordinator at Texas A&M for the last three seasons.

Top Line of the Resumé: Helped turn the Bowling Green defense into the sixth best in college football in 2012 and made the 2020 Texas A&M D the ninth best in the country.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Instantly improve the Duke defense that allowed 477 points last year. Win four games.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Three winning seasons with bowl appearances, and a vastly improved defense.

Tony Elliott, Virginia

Virginia Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Before This … Clemson offensive coordinator from 2015 to 2021.

Top Line of the Resumé: Helped coach and guide Clemson and quarterback stars Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence to national championships.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Keep the Virginia passing game going on the way to the first winning season in three years.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Five bowl appearances, at least one trip to the ACC Championship, and … always beat Virginia Tech.

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … Notre Dame defensive coordinator last season – coming from the University of Cincinnati where he was the DC for four years.

Top Line of the Resumé: Before leaving for Notre Dame, he built up the Cincinnati defense under Luke Fickell, helping to put the parts in place for the 2021 run to the College Football Playoff.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: At least ten wins with the College Football Playoff a possibility in late November.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: At least four double-digit win seasons, one national championship appearance and at least one other trip to the College Football Playoff.

Clay Helton, Georgia Southern

Ga Southern Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … USC head coach for seven seasons.

Top Line of the Resumé: Won the 2017 Pac-12 Championship after winning the Rose Bowl the season before.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Turn a 3-9 Georgia Southern team into a winner with a bowl appearance.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Four bowl appearances and at least one trip to the Sun Belt Championship.

Brian Kelly, LSU

LSU Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Before This … Head coach at Notre Dame for 12 seasons.

Top Line of the Resumé: All-time winningest head coach at Notre Dame with two national championship appearances. Two Division II national titles at Grand Valley State.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: At least nine wins, a massive victory over a powerhouse – like Alabama – and a big bowl game to set the tone for 2023.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: It’s LSU, so at least two SEC championships, at least two College Football Playoff appearances, and at least one national championship.

Jerry Kill, New Mexico State

NMSU Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … The former head coach at Northern Illinois and Minnesota was a key assistant at TCU before taking over in an interim role last season.

Top Line of the Resumé: Three-time Gateway Conference champion and five straight Division I-AA playoff appearances at Southern Illinois from 2003 to 2007.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: At least four wins with the groundwork set for a strong running game.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Two winning seasons and bowl appearances.

Dan Lanning, Oregon

Oregon Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Before This … Defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs for three seasons, including last year’s national championship team.

Top Line of the Resumé: Oversaw the legendary 2021 Georgia defense that sent eight players to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Win the Pac-12 Championship and at least come really, really close to the College Football Playoff.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Three Pac-12 titles, and at least one College Football Playoff appearance.

Rhett Lashlee, SMU

SMU Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … Miami Hurricane offensive coordinator and quarterback coach who helped Tyler Van Dyke become one of the hot prospects going into this season.

Top Line of the Resumé: Offensive coordinator at Auburn under Gus Malzahn, including the run to the BCS Championship appearance at the end of the 2013 season.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: At least eight wins for the team that went 8-4 last year with the program’s first bowl win since 2012.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: An even more explosive offense that leads the way to five winning seasons, five bowl games, and an American Athletic Conference championship.

Mike MacIntyre, FIU

FIU Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … Memphis defensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

Top Line of the Resumé: Head coach at Colorado for six seasons with a 10-4 run in 2016 – earning national Coach of the Year honors – and appearance in the Pac-12 Championship.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Get three wins for a program that went 1-16 over the last two seasons.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Give FIU football an identity around a tough defense, leading the way to three winning seasons and bowl appearances.

Joey McGuire, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Before This … Baylor assistant head coach over the last three seasons.

Top Line of the Resumé: Oversaw a defense that made two Big 12 Championship appearances in the last three seasons, winning it last year.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: A winning record – with at least one big win over a brand name team like Texas or Oklahoma – on the way to a bowl game.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Give Texas Tech a nasty defense to go along with what’s about to be an even more dangerous offense. Five winning seasons, five bowl appearances, and at least one trip to the Big 12 Championship.

Joe Moorhead, Akron

Akron Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … Oregon offensive coordinator for the last two seasons after a stint as the Mississippi State head coach for two years.

Top Line of the Resumé: Turned around Fordham – his alma mater – from a disastrous situation to four straight winning seasons, a Patriot League championship, and three FCS playoff appearances in four years.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: At least three wins for the first time since 2018.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Bring an offensive identity to the program – do for Akron what he did for Fordham – with three winning seasons and bowl appearances. For a program that played in the 2017 MAC Championship, make at least one trip to the conference title game.

Jim L. Mora, UConn

UConn Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … Worked in the media as an announcer for four years after coaching at UCLA for six seasons.

Top Line of the Resumé: Led the 2004 Atlanta Falcons to an NFC South title with a run to the NFC Championship game.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Get to four wins for the first time since 2015.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Build up the talent level and give the program a football identity. Come up with at least two winning seasons and bowl appearances.

Billy Napier, Florida

Florida Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Before This … Head coach at Louisiana for four seasons.

Top Line of the Resumé: Two-time Sun Belt coach of the year with two conference championships and four division titles in four years going 40-12.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Finish second in the SEC East and make a push for a big bowl game.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Five winning seasons, five bowl games, and at least two SEC Championship appearances with one run to the College Football Playoff.

Jay Norvell, Colorado State

Colorado State Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … Head coach at Nevada for five seasons.

Top Line of the Resumé: Turned around Nevada going 33-26 with four straight winning campaigns and bowl games.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Get Colorado State its first winning season since 2017.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Bowl trips and winning seasons every year, and at least one Mountain West Championship with one other appearance.

Brent Pry, Virginia Tech

Va Tech Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Before This … Defensive coordinator – co-DC for the first two years – at Penn State for eight seasons.

Top Line of the Resumé: Coached three Penn State defenses that finished in the top ten, helped head coach James Franklin take Vanderbilt to three straight bowl games, and was the coordinator at Georgia Southern in 2010 when it finished in the top ten defensively.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Come up with a winning season for the first time in four years.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Reboot the Virginia Tech defense to make it one of the nastiest in the ACC, come up with winning seasons and bowl appearances every year, get to at least one conference championship, and … beat Virginia.

Lincoln Riley, USC

USC Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Before This … Head coach at Oklahoma for five seasons.

Top Line of the Resumé: Four Big 12 championships and three College Football Playoff appearances.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Win the Pac-12 Championship, and at least get close to the College Football Playoff.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Two Pac-12 championships, one Big Ten title – USC joins in 2024 – at least two runs to the College Football Playoff, and one national title.

Jon Sumrall, Troy

Troy Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … He was a key assistant at Kentucky and the 2021 offensive coordinator.

Top Line of the Resumé: Was part of the Neal Brown coaching staff at Troy that won the 2017 Sun Belt title – at least the co-champion – thanks to one of the nation’s top defenses.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Come up with a winning season for the first time since 2018 thanks to a vastly improved defense.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Winning seasons and bowl games have to be the norm, with at least two appearances in the Sun Belt Championship.

Jeff Tedford, Fresno State

Fresno State Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … Out of the game for a few years, Tedford returns to Fresno State after winning 26 games and a Mountain West title in three years from 2017 to 2019.

Top Line of the Resumé: A legendary quarterback coach who helped make Aaron Rodgers, Trent Dilfer, Derek Carr, Joey Harrington, Akili Smith, and Kyle Boller first round draft picks.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Win the Mountain West Championship with QB Jake Haener one of the nation’s best passers.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: As long as Tedford can stay healthy and wants to coach, Fresno State should set the bar at a Mountain West championship level. It might not go 22-6 like it did in 2017 and 2018, but it might not be far off.

Brent Venables, Oklahoma

OU Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule Analysis

Before This … He spent ten years as the Clemson defensive coordinator after working as the Oklahoma DC from 1999 to 2011.

Top Line of the Resumé: 2016 Broyles Award winner as the top assistant, coaching the Clemson defense in a national championship season.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Win the Big 12 Championship and at least come close to making the College Football Playoff.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Quickly get back to dominating the Big 12 with a tremendous defense to go along with that offense, get to at least one College Football Playoff, and then go off to the SEC and make a big splash right away in 2024.

Bryant Vincent, UAB

UAB Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … Offensive coordinator at UAB from 2018 to 2021.

Top Line of the Resumé: Leader of the offense that came up with one of the best seasons ever for UAB football with a run to the 2018 Conference USA championship and 11-win campaign.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Get back to the Conference USA Championship after missing out last year – UAB went to three straight from 2018 to 2020. Win enough to not be the interim head coach.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Transfer the success in Conference USA over to the American Athletic Conference next season. Vincent is still technically an interim head coach with Bill Clark needing to step down, but there’s no reason to expect UAB’s success to slow down.

Ken Wilson, Nevada

Nevada Preview | Top 10 Players | Schedule

Before This … The longtime Nevada assistant worked as a linebacker coach, defensive coordinator, and for a stretch in the athletic department from 1989 to 2012. Last year he was the Oregon co-defensive coordinator.

Top Line of the Resumé: He was either a defensive coordinator or linebacker coach for 12 conference champions at Nevada and Oregon since 1990.

Realistic Expectations In Year One: Rebuild quickly enough to get Nevada to a bowl game for its fifth season in a row.

Realistic Expectations Over Next Five Years: Create one of the Mountain West’s best defenses as the backbone to an annual bowl-bound program that gets to a conference championship game at least once.

