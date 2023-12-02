What college football games are on today: Week 13 NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
This Saturday, December 2 features an exciting slate of games as Week 14 of the college football season continues with Conference Championship Weekend.
Back-to-back defending national champion and College Football Playoff No. 1 Georgia takes on No. 8 Alabama at Mercedes Benz-Stadium—home of the Atlanta Falcons.
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will go head-to-head with the No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianpolis.
No. 14 Louisville will face No. 4 Florida State in Charlotte, North Carolina.
See below for the full list of exciting college football Week 14 NCAA games and additional information on how to watch.
What college football games are on today?
Saturday, December 2
Oklahoma State vs Texas - 12 p.m. (ABC)
Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo - 12 p.m. (ESPN)
Boise State vs UNLV - 3 p.m. (FOX)
Georgia vs. Alabama - 4 p.m. (CBS)
SMU vs Tulane - 4 p.m. (ABC)
Appalachian State vs Troy - 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Michigan vs Iowa - 8 p.m. (FOX)
Louisville vs Florida State - 8 p.m. (ABC)
