Which college football games are the Texans scouting?

The Houston Texans have a keen eye on the talent on display this Saturday as they make their preparations for the 2022 NFL draft, a process that would have the same fervor regardless of the team’s outlook for 2021.

Assistant directors of player personnel Matt Bazirgan and James Liipfert have their scouts across the country taking in the best of college football to help general manager Nick Caserio determine who to take when April rolls around.

Here are the games where the Texans have scouts as confirmed by reporters who cover the respective teams or respective games.

This is a developing story.

Florida vs. Alabama

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/zach_goodall/status/1439287986349383681 Houston has someone at the Florida versus Alabama game. It is kind of ironic given ex-coach Bill O'Brien is now the offensive coordinator for Nick Saban with the Crimson Tide. Alabama offers OT Evan Neal, a junior, whose 6-7, 350-pound frame would be a nice transition from Marcus Cannon. Florida has a lockdown cornerback in Kaiir Elam who could be a nice upgrade from Vernon Hargreaves and Bradley Roby.

Western Michigan vs. Pitt

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel -Imagn Content Services, LLC

https://twitter.com/jmcgonigal9/status/1439227955008450573 The Texans also have a scout for the match at Neyland Stadium. Western Michigan offers receiver Jaylen Hall and defensive tackle Ralph Holley. Pitt has two edge rushers in Cam Bright and John Morgan who could be an effective replacement for Whitney Mercilus.

1

1