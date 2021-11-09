College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 11
College football expert picks, predictions for Week 11, highlighted by Georgia at Tennessee, Texas A&M at Ole Miss, Oklahoma at Baylor, and Michigan at Penn State.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 11 College Football Expert Picks
Buffalo at Miami Univ | Ohio at EMU
Ball State at NIU | Kent State at CMU
North Carolina at Pitt | Cincinnati at USF
Wyoming at Boise St | NMSU at Alabama
Michigan at Penn St | Oklahoma at Baylor
Miss St at Auburn | Northwestern at Wisc
Georgia at Tennessee | Purdue at Ohio St
Minnesota at Iowa | Maryland at Michigan St
Texas A&M at Ole Miss | NC St at Wake Forest
Notre Dame at Virginia | Arkansas at LSU
TCU at Okla State | Wash State at Oregon
Nevada at SDSU | Utah State at SJSU
Buffalo at Miami University
7:00, ESPNU
Line: Miami University -7.5, o/u: 57
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami Univ
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Miami Univ
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami Univ.
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miami Univ*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Miami Univ
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Miami Univ*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miami Univ*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami Univ
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miami Univ
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Miami Univ
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami Univ
Ohio at Eastern Michigan
8:00, ESPN2
Line: Eastern Michigan -7, o/u: 60.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Ohio
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Eastern Michigan
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Eastern Michigan*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Eastern Michigan*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Eastern Michigan*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Eastern Michigan*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Eastern Michigan
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Eastern Michigan*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Eastern Michigan*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Eastern Michigan*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Eastern Michigan*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Eastern Michigan
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Ohio
CONSENSUS PICK: Eastern Michigan*
Ball State at Northern Illinois
7:00, ESPN2
Line: Ball State -2.5, o/u: 62.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Ball State
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Northern Illinois
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Northern Illinois
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Northern Illinois
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Northern Illinois
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Northern Illinois
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ball State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ball State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Northern Illinois
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Northern Illinois
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Northern Illinois
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Northern Illinois
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Ball State
CONSENSUS PICK: Northern Illinois
Kent State at Central Michigan
8:00, ESPNU
Line: Central Michigan -3, o/u: 72
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Kent State
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Central Michigan
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Central Michigan
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kent State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Central Michigan
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Central Michigan
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Central Michigan
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Central Michigan*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Central Michigan
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Central Michigan
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Central Michigan
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Central Michigan
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Kent State
CONSENSUS PICK: Central Michigan
North Carolina at Pitt
7:30, ESPN
Line: Pitt -6, o/u: 75
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Pitt
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: North Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pitt
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Pitt*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: North Carolina
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Pitt
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Pitt
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Pitt*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: North Carolina
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Pitt
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: North Carolina
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Pitt
CONSENSUS PICK: Pitt*
Cincinnati at USF
6:00, ESPN2
Line: Cincinnati -23.5, o/u: 58.5
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Cincinnati*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Cincinnati
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Cincinnati*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Cincinnati*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: USF
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati*
Wyoming at Boise State
9:00, FS1
Line: Boise State -14, o/u: 47.5
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Boise State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Boise State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Boise State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Boise State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Boise State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Boise State*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Boise State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Boise State*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Boise State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Boise State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Boise State*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wyomong
CONSENSUS PICK: Boise State*
New Mexico State at Alabama
12:00, SEC Network
Line: Alabama -51.5, o/u: 67
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Alabama
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Alabama*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Alabama
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Alabama
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Alabama*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New Mexico St
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama*
Michigan at Penn State
12:00 ABC
Line: PICK, o/u: 48
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Michigan
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Penn State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Penn State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Penn State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Penn State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Penn State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Penn State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Penn State
CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State
Oklahoma at Baylor
12:00, FOX
Line: Oklahoma -6, o/u: 63
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Baylor
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baylor
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Oklahoma
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oklahoma*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baylor
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baylor
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baylor
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma*
Mississippi State at Auburn
12:00, ESPN
Line: Auburn -5.5, o/u: 50
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Miss State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miss State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Auburn
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miss State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Auburn
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Auburn
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Auburn*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Auburn*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Auburn
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Auburn
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Auburn
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Auburn
CONSENSUS PICK: Auburn
Northwestern at Wisconsin
12:00, ESPN2
Line: Wisconsin -24, o/u: 41
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Wisconsin*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wisconsin*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Wisconsin
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wisconsin*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wisconsin
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wisconsin
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Wisconsin
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wisconsin
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Wisconsin
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Wisconsin*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Wisconsin*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin
Georgia at Tennessee
3:30, CBS
Line: Georgia -20.5, o/u: 55
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Georgia
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Georgia
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Georgia*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Georgia
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Georgia
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia
Purdue at Ohio State
3:30, ABC
Line: Ohio State -20, o/u: 61
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ohio State*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ohio State*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Purdue
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State*
Minnesota at Iowa
3:30, BTN
Line: Iowa -6, o/u: 37
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Iowa
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Iowa*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Iowa
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Iowa
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Iowa
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Iowa
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Iowa
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Iowa
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Iowa
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Iowa
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa
Maryland at Michigan State
4:00, FOX
Line: Michigan State -13.5, o/u: 62.5
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Michigan State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Michigan State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Michigan State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan State
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Maryland
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State
Texas A&M at Ole Miss
7:00, ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -2.5, o/u: 55.5
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ole Miss
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas A&M
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas A&M
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ole Miss
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ole Miss
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ole Miss*
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ole Miss
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ole Miss
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas A&M
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ole Miss
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Texas A&M
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Ole Miss
CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss
NC State at Wake Forest
7:30, ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -2.5, o/u: 66.5
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Wake Forest
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wake Forest
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NC State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wake Forest
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NC State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wake Forest
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: NC State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wake Forest
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Wake Forest
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Wake Forest
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: NC State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wake Forest
CONSENSUS PICK: Wake Forest
Notre Dame at Virginia
7:30, ABC
Line: Notre Dame -5.5, o/u: 64
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Notre Dame
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Notre Dame*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Notre Dame
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Notre Dame*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Notre Dame*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Virginia
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Notre Dame
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Virginia
CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame
Arkansas at LSU
7:30, SEC Network
Line: Arkansas -2.5, o/u: 59
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com LSU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LSU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arkansas
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: LSU
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arkansas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LSU
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: LSU
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: LSU
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LSU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LSU
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LSU
CONSENSUS PICK: LSU
TCU at Oklahoma State
8:00, FOX
Line: Oklahoma State -13.5, o/u: 54.5
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oklahoma State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma State*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Oklahoma State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oklahoma State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma State*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oklahoma State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: TCU
CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma State
Washington State at Oregon
10:30, ESPN
Line: Oregon -14, o/u: 56.5
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oregon
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon*
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Oregon
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oregon*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oregon
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oregon
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oregon
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oregon
CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon
Nevada at San Diego State
10:30, CBS Sports Network
Line: San Diego State -2.5, o/u: 46.5
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com San Diego State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Diego State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Nevada
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Nevada
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Diego State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: San Diego State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Diego State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Diego State
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Nevada
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Diego State
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Diego State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Nevada
CONSENSUS PICK: San Diego State
Utah State at San Jose State
10:30, FS1
Line: San Jose State -4, o/u: 56.5
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com San Jose State
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Utah State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Utah State
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Jose State
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Jose State
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Utah State
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Jose State*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Jose State*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Jose State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Jose State*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Utah State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Utah State
CONSENSUS PICK: San Jose State*
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN SU: 149-57, ATS: 105-91-3
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com SU: 141-65, ATS: 92-91-2
Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com SU: 166-67, ATS: 105-103-3
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com SU: 166-67, ATS: 115-115-3
Jeff Feyerer, CFN SU: 165-68, ATS: 118-112-3
Pete Fiutak, CFN SU: 152-81, ATS: 109-121-3
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com SU: 167-66, ATS: 120-110-3
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com SU: 162-71, ATS: 112-118-3
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com SU: 164-69, ATS: 115-114-3
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com SU: 164-69, ATS: 129-101-3
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com SU: 158-72, ATS: 117-113-3
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SU: 148-63, ATS: 101-107-3
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com SU: 145-62, ATS: 98-107-2
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com SU: 158-71, ATS: 118-108-3
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com SU: 146-64, ATS: 99-106-2
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com SU: 121-61, ATS: 86-94-2
John Williams, SoonersWire.com SU: 122-60, ATS: 88-93-2
Clucko the Chicken, CFN SU: 81-102, ATS: 100-81-2
CONSENSUS PICK SU: 125-58, ATS: 96-84-2
