College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 11

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 11, highlighted by Georgia at Tennessee, Texas A&M at Ole Miss, Oklahoma at Baylor, and Michigan at Penn State.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Buffalo at Miami University

7:00, ESPNU

Line: Miami University -7.5, o/u: 57

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami Univ

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Miami Univ

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami Univ.

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miami Univ*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Miami Univ

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Miami Univ*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Miami Univ*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami Univ

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miami Univ

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Miami Univ

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami Univ

Ohio at Eastern Michigan

8:00, ESPN2

Line: Eastern Michigan -7, o/u: 60.5

Story continues

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Ohio

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Eastern Michigan

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Eastern Michigan*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Eastern Michigan*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Eastern Michigan*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Eastern Michigan*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Eastern Michigan

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Eastern Michigan*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Eastern Michigan*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Eastern Michigan*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Eastern Michigan*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Eastern Michigan

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Ohio

CONSENSUS PICK: Eastern Michigan*

Ball State at Northern Illinois

7:00, ESPN2

Line: Ball State -2.5, o/u: 62.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Ball State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Northern Illinois

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Northern Illinois

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Northern Illinois

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Northern Illinois

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Northern Illinois

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ball State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ball State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Northern Illinois

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Northern Illinois

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Northern Illinois

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Northern Illinois

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Ball State

CONSENSUS PICK: Northern Illinois

Kent State at Central Michigan

8:00, ESPNU

Line: Central Michigan -3, o/u: 72

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Kent State

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Central Michigan

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Central Michigan

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kent State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Central Michigan

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Central Michigan

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Central Michigan

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Central Michigan*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Central Michigan

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Central Michigan

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Central Michigan

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Central Michigan

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Kent State

CONSENSUS PICK: Central Michigan

North Carolina at Pitt

7:30, ESPN

Line: Pitt -6, o/u: 75

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Pitt

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: North Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pitt

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Pitt*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: North Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Pitt

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Pitt

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Pitt*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: North Carolina

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Pitt

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: North Carolina

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Pitt

CONSENSUS PICK: Pitt*

Cincinnati at USF

6:00, ESPN2

Line: Cincinnati -23.5, o/u: 58.5

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Cincinnati*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Cincinnati

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Cincinnati*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Cincinnati*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: USF

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati*

Wyoming at Boise State

9:00, FS1

Line: Boise State -14, o/u: 47.5

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Boise State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Boise State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Boise State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Boise State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Boise State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Boise State*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Boise State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Boise State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Boise State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Boise State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Boise State*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wyomong

CONSENSUS PICK: Boise State*

New Mexico State at Alabama

12:00, SEC Network

Line: Alabama -51.5, o/u: 67

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Alabama

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Alabama*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Alabama

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Alabama*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Alabama

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Alabama

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Alabama*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New Mexico St

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama*

Michigan at Penn State

12:00 ABC

Line: PICK, o/u: 48

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Michigan

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Penn State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Penn State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Penn State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Penn State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Penn State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Penn State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Penn State

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

Oklahoma at Baylor

12:00, FOX

Line: Oklahoma -6, o/u: 63

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Baylor

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baylor

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Oklahoma

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oklahoma*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baylor

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baylor

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baylor

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma*

Mississippi State at Auburn

12:00, ESPN

Line: Auburn -5.5, o/u: 50

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Miss State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miss State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Auburn

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Miss State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Auburn

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Auburn

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Auburn*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Auburn*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Auburn

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Auburn

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Auburn

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Auburn

CONSENSUS PICK: Auburn

Northwestern at Wisconsin

12:00, ESPN2

Line: Wisconsin -24, o/u: 41

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Wisconsin*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wisconsin*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Wisconsin

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wisconsin*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Wisconsin

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wisconsin

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Wisconsin

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wisconsin

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Wisconsin

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Wisconsin*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Wisconsin*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

Georgia at Tennessee

3:30, CBS

Line: Georgia -20.5, o/u: 55

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Georgia

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Georgia*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Georgia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Georgia

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Georgia*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Georgia

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Georgia

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Georgia

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Georgia

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Georgia

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

Purdue at Ohio State

3:30, ABC

Line: Ohio State -20, o/u: 61

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ohio State*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ohio State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio State*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ohio State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ohio State*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ohio State*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ohio State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ohio State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Ohio State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ohio State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Ohio State*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Purdue

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State*

Minnesota at Iowa

3:30, BTN

Line: Iowa -6, o/u: 37

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Iowa

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Iowa

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Iowa*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Iowa

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Iowa

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Iowa

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Iowa

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Iowa

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Iowa

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Iowa

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa

Maryland at Michigan State

4:00, FOX

Line: Michigan State -13.5, o/u: 62.5

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Michigan State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Michigan State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Michigan State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Michigan State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Michigan State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Michigan State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Michigan State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Michigan State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Michigan State

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Michigan State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Michigan State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Maryland

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan State

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

7:00, ESPN

Line: Texas A&M -2.5, o/u: 55.5

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Ole Miss

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Texas A&M

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Texas A&M

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Ole Miss

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ole Miss

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Ole Miss*

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Ole Miss

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Ole Miss

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Texas A&M

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ole Miss

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Texas A&M

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Ole Miss

CONSENSUS PICK: Ole Miss

NC State at Wake Forest

7:30, ACC Network

Line: Wake Forest -2.5, o/u: 66.5

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Wake Forest

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Wake Forest

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NC State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Wake Forest

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NC State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Wake Forest

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: NC State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Wake Forest

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Wake Forest

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Wake Forest

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: NC State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Wake Forest

CONSENSUS PICK: Wake Forest

Notre Dame at Virginia

7:30, ABC

Line: Notre Dame -5.5, o/u: 64

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Notre Dame

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Notre Dame

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Notre Dame

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Notre Dame*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Notre Dame

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Notre Dame

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Notre Dame*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Notre Dame*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Notre Dame

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Virginia

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Notre Dame

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Virginia

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

Arkansas at LSU

7:30, SEC Network

Line: Arkansas -2.5, o/u: 59

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com LSU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LSU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arkansas

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: LSU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arkansas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LSU

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: LSU

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: LSU

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LSU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LSU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LSU

CONSENSUS PICK: LSU

TCU at Oklahoma State

8:00, FOX

Line: Oklahoma State -13.5, o/u: 54.5

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oklahoma State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oklahoma State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oklahoma State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oklahoma State*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oklahoma State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Oklahoma State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oklahoma State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oklahoma State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oklahoma State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oklahoma State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oklahoma State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: TCU

CONSENSUS PICK: Oklahoma State

Washington State at Oregon

10:30, ESPN

Line: Oregon -14, o/u: 56.5

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Oregon

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Oregon

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Oregon*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Oregon

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Oregon*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Oregon

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: Oregon*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: Oregon

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Oregon

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Oregon

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Oregon*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Oregon

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon

Nevada at San Diego State

10:30, CBS Sports Network

Line: San Diego State -2.5, o/u: 46.5

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com San Diego State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Diego State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Nevada

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Nevada

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Diego State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: San Diego State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Diego State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Diego State

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Nevada

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Diego State

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: San Diego State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Nevada

CONSENSUS PICK: San Diego State

Utah State at San Jose State

10:30, FS1

Line: San Jose State -4, o/u: 56.5

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com San Jose State

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Utah State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Utah State

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: San Jose State

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Jose State

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Utah State

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: San Jose State*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: San Jose State*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Jose State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Jose State*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Utah State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Utah State

CONSENSUS PICK: San Jose State*

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN SU: 149-57, ATS: 105-91-3

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com SU: 141-65, ATS: 92-91-2

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com SU: 166-67, ATS: 105-103-3

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com SU: 166-67, ATS: 115-115-3

Jeff Feyerer, CFN SU: 165-68, ATS: 118-112-3

Pete Fiutak, CFN SU: 152-81, ATS: 109-121-3

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com SU: 167-66, ATS: 120-110-3

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com SU: 162-71, ATS: 112-118-3

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com SU: 164-69, ATS: 115-114-3

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com SU: 164-69, ATS: 129-101-3

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com SU: 158-72, ATS: 117-113-3

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SU: 148-63, ATS: 101-107-3

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com SU: 145-62, ATS: 98-107-2

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com SU: 158-71, ATS: 118-108-3

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com SU: 146-64, ATS: 99-106-2

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com SU: 121-61, ATS: 86-94-2

John Williams, SoonersWire.com SU: 122-60, ATS: 88-93-2

Clucko the Chicken, CFN SU: 81-102, ATS: 100-81-2

CONSENSUS PICK SU: 125-58, ATS: 96-84-2

