College basketball transfer portal rankings includes this new Gator

Over 1,000 Division I players have entered the NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal, with weeks of activity remaining before next season’s rosters will be even close to finalized. The modern version of collegiate free agency afford players the opportunity to seek greener pastures when things do not work out for them at their current schools — which does not always work out as well as they hope.

While there is still plenty of time for things to change, CBS Sports’ David Cobb recently ranked the top 40 transfers in the current cycle — regardless if they remain at large or have signed on with a new school. The representative from the Florida Gators on this list at No. 30 is 6-foot-2-inch guard Walter Clayton Jr. who previously played for Rick Pitino’s Iona Gaels. Here is what Cobb has to offer on the newly-acquired Gator.

Clayton won MAAC Player of the Year while leading Iona in scoring and helping the Gaels to an NCAA Tournament appearance as a sophomore. The 6-2 guard hit 43.1% of his 3-pointers on 5.2 attempts per game and also averaged 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals. He has the makings of a starter for a Florida team that will be seeking traction in Year 2 under coach Todd Golden.

Clayton joins center Micah Handlogten — formerly of the Marshall Thundering Herd — along with forwards Tyrese Samuel (Seton Hall Pirates) and EJ Jarvis (Yale Bulldogs) in Todd Golden’s 2023 transfer portal class.

More Basketball!

North Texas transfer portal target trims top schools down to 4 Florida named an early winner of 2023 college basketball transfer portal This transfer portal target has Florida among top 8 schools Gators add fourth transfer to men's basketball team CBS Sports ranks men's basketball conferences after 2022-23 season

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire