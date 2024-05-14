College Basketball Athlete Great Osobor Transfers To Washington With A Reported $2M In NIL Agreements Already Set

Promising opportunities are on the way for college athlete Great Osobor.

ESPN reports Osobor, the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, has settled on the University of Washington after entering the NCAA transfer portal. The forward previously played for Utah State University and had already expressed interest in moving to Washington after Utah coach Danny Sprinkle was hired on as the school’s newest coach, according to Fox Sports.

“I would like to thank God for putting me in this position,” Osobor said, according to ESPN. “Washington will allow me to maximize my potential as a player in my final year of college basketball. Coach [Danny] Sprinkle has been with me every step of the way since I came from England, and I cannot wait to help the Huskies get back to the NCAA tournament.”

Osobor’s move also signals a great precedence in the age of name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals. The outlet notes he has agreements, such as marketing assurances, in place that will set his NIL valuation at $2 million, the highest yet for the season.

According to sports journalist Nick DePaula, this also marks one of the highest-value NIL totals to date.

“Coveted transfer player Great Osobor has committed to Washington, and will have one of the highest value NIL totals EVER with $2 Million worth of deals already in place. The deals were negotiated by @GeorgeLangberg of GSL Sports Group,” DePaula wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The news is even more favorable when considering Osobor’s background. His father works as a taxi driver and his mother takes care of the elderly community.

In reflection Osobor shares, “It’s a blessing to be put in the position I am in now, and I look forward to using my platform to proudly represent my family and be a role model to my two younger sisters.”

He also said, “I am more motivated than ever to show young kids that it doesn’t matter where you come from. If you put in the work and necessary sacrifice, your time will come.”