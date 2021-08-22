Colin Montgomerie admits he’s admired ‘gentleman’ Jim Furyk since Valderrama (but he wants to beat him on Sunday)

A fine bogey-free afternoon of golf in the Pacific Northwest had Colin Montgomerie waxing poetic about playing partner and former Ryder Cup adversary Jim Furyk after the second round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Boeing Classic.

After posting a 67 on Saturday, Montgomerie sat a single stroke behind leader Woody Austin and tied for second with Furyk, someone he’s appreciated for decades.

“I enjoyed playing with Jim Furyk, I must admit. A gentleman and someone I’ve admired for many, many years since we first came across Jim in ’97 at Valderrama at the Ryder Cup and I’ve always admired his game and it’s great to play with him here in America,” Montgomerie said.

“I look forward to (the final round) really. I’m going to play with Jim again, I believe, so yeah, I enjoy playing with him and Fluff — lovely fellow. We’ve gotten on for many years.”

Montgomerie’s memories of Valderrama—where the Europeans edged the Americans, 14½ to 13½, to retain the Ryder Cup—are fonder than Furyk’s, for certain. In fact, Montgomerie and Bernhard Langer defeated Furyk and Lee Janzen in the afternoon foursome on Saturday, a pivotal point for the Europeans. Montgomerie had previously teamed with Langer on Friday to down Tiger Woods and Mark O’Meara, 5 and 3, in a statement victory.

Furyk, meanwhile, only managed a single point in his three opportunities, winning a singles match against Nick Faldo 3 and 2 on Sunday.

As for the final round of play at the Boeing, Montgomerie would love to snap a drought that stretches back to 2019 when he captured the Champions’ Invesco QQQ Championship in a playoff over Langer.

When asked if he’d forgotten how to win, the 31-time European Tour champ said he plans on digging deep in his memory.

“Let’s hope not, eh? Let’s hope not. If I don’t win tomorrow, I’ll have forgotten how to do it, how’s that, you know? But what the hell, it’s great to come here, a long way from home, you know, from London,” he said. “We flew over here on Tuesday to Seattle direct and long way, so I’m glad I’m making a run anyway and I look forward to (Sunday).”

And as for picking out a target, a specific player he thinks he’ll have to beat? Montgomerie said Furyk is that person.

“Jim’s the guy. Jim’s very, very steady and doesn’t do anything wrong,” Montgomerie said. “He’s the guy to beat, but if I can hole out, I have a chance.”

