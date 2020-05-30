Colin Kaepernick helps start defense fund for people arrested protesting George Floyd death

49ers safety Eric Reid, left, and quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneel during the national anthem before a game against the Rams in Santa Clara. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has helped start a fund to provide defense lawyers for those who are arrested in Minneapolis protesting the police killing of George Floyd.

Kaepernick has created the Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative web page, which says it has identified top lawyers "to provide legal resources for those in need."

The web page provides resources for protesters, including a form to fill out if in need of an attorney.

Criminal charges were filed Friday against Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who held his knee for nearly nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed at the time after being detained on suspicion of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin and three other officers at the scene of Floyd's death were fired after video showed their encounter with Floyd, who did not appear to be resisting arrest as police reported. No charges have been filed against the other officers.

In fighting for liberation there‘s always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp



For representation or to donate https://t.co/q0pzAObCiG



— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 29, 2020

Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers, was at the center of protests about racial and social injustice after he knelt during the national anthem before games. In February, the league settled a grievance filed by Kaepernick and former 49ers teammate Eric Reid.

The web page created for Kaepernick's legal assistance includes a quote from Malcolm X: "Concerning nonviolence, it is criminal to teach a man not to defend himself when he is the constant victim of brutal attacks."