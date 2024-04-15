Pochettino, Palmer explain penalty scrap between Chelsea players in blowout win

There was one potential dark cloud from Chelsea's 6-0 blowout win over Everton on Monday, as the Blues improved their European stock behind four goals from Cole Palmer.

It came before Palmer converted a penalty to complete his day, as teammates Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke — the latter having won the penalty — were involved with Palmer and several others outside the 18.

Palmer lifted the lid on the incident after the game on the USA Network, saying he is the penalty taker — he has nine converted spot kicks this year, after all — and that Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino addressed that with the team.

And Palmer said the incident was "nothing."

Pochettino, Palmer on Chelsea penalty spat

"Nothing, look, everyone wants to score," Palmer told the NBC Sports Soccer studio crew. "We spoke about it and brushed it under the carpet but I figure it shows the mentality of the attacking players. The gaffer's told us and it's been brushed aside and I'm sure it won't happen again."

Pochettino had a bit more to say.

"It's a shame," Pochettino said, via the BBC. "It's a process for a young team who need to learn a lot. I was talking about this to the player after the game. It's the last time I want to see something like this. I want to apologize to the fans. We need to make clear next time that happens. They need to learn and be professional. We need to be focused on the collective. They knew it was Cole. Cole is the taker. It's a clear example that it's a process we still need to learn."

Palmer on his four-goal day, move from Man City to Chelsea

Palmer was thrilled with his four-goal day but tried not to get ahead of himself given Chelsea's recent struggles to hold leads in draws (although the Blues are unbeaten in eight Premier League matches).

"It was a great game for me and the team, to get a win after a difficult past few games I'm really happy about it," Palmer said.

The crew asked also Palmer what it was like to leave Manchester City for Chelsea.

"I was at Man City my whole life and to make the decision to come to Chelsea was a big one for me and my family," said Palmer, who turns 22 next month. "I just wanted to play football. I'm thankful to Chelsea for the great opportunity and I'm buzzing to be here."