Cody Bellinger makes amazing catch, leaves game

Bellinger makes amazing catch, leaves game

Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger made a spectacular catch during Monday’s game against the Houston Astros, but it came at a heavy price as he was forced to leave the game with an apparent injury.

With the Cubs trailing 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Bellinger ranged back to the fence on a flyball by Kyle Tucker and was able to come down with the ball after an impressive jump.

Unfortunately for Bellinger, the thrill of the catch was short-lived, as he landed awkwardly on his left leg and was attended to by trainers:

Bellinger was able to walk back to the dugout under his own power, but he was removed from the game in the top of the eighth inning as Miles Mastrobuoni pinch-hit for him.

Manager David Ross said after the game that trainers didn’t initially feel the injury was “anything major,” but that the outfielder was icing the knee and that he will be reevaluated Tuesday.

The Cubs lost their third consecutive game, falling 6-4 to the Astros.

