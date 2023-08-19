Coco Gauff upsets No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek in semifinals at the WTA/ATP Cincinnati Open

Chris Cwik
Staff writer
·2 min read
10
Coco Gauff defeated Iga Swiatek for the first time in eight tries. (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)
Coco Gauff defeated Iga Swiatek for the first time in eight tries. (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

It took eight tries, but American Coco Gauff finally prevailed over Iga Swiatek. Gauff defeated Swiatek, the No. 1 ranked women's player, in the semifinals at the WTA/ATP Cincinnati Open on Saturday.

Gauff, 19, needed all three sets to defeat Swiatek 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-4. The two battled in the first set, taking it to a tiebreak. Gauff eventually prevailed in the tie break 7-2. It was the first time in her career Gauff took a set off Swiatek.

Before the momentum could fully shift toward Gauff, Swiatek battled back. She took the second set 6-3, forcing a third and final set.

After another close back-and-forth, Gauff finally ended her losing streak against Swiatek, taking the final set 6-4.

When asked about her previous struggles against Swiatek, Gauff quoted Cardi B.

Gauff entered the tournament as the No. 7 ranked women's player in the world. She could move up in the rankings following Saturday's win. Swiatek, meanwhile, is in the midst of another excellent year. She won the Qatar Open in February, Stuttgart Open in April, French Open in May and Poland Open in July. Despite the loss, Swiatek is unlikely to lose her No. 1 ranking. She'll look to get back on track in the US Open, which is set to begin Aug. 28.

With the win Saturday, Gauff advances to the finals at the Cincinnati Open. She'll take on Karolina Muchova in the final Sunday after Muchova defeated No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semis.